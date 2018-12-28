NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players in the Eastern Conference that could be traded next week

Action from Miami Heat v Boston Celtics

The NBA trade season is currently hotting up, and we could see a number of big trades in the next few weeks. We are at the point of the season where NBA teams have had enough time to examine their current rosters, and a lot of players around the league also became eligible for trade on the 15th of December.

Some teams are already planning for the next season after a bad start, while others are gearing up for a playoff push, and want new additions. So as we approach the end of 2018, here we will look at three players in the Eastern Conference that could soon trade teams..

#3 Kent Bazemore - Atlanta Hawks

Action from Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks

Kent Bazemore spent four years playing college basketball at Old Dominion University before entering the NBA draft in 2012. Despite being announced as the best defensive player in college basketball the year prior, Bazemore was undrafted, before eventually signing a contract with the Golden State Warriors.

The guard made little impact during his two years with the Warriors, although Bazemore has since established himself as a reliable player at both ends of the court. Due to this, Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the 29-year-old is attracting interest from around the league:

The Hawks like Bazemore for both his on-court production and his veteran presence in a young Atlanta locker room. But he’s generating interest from contending teams that covet a versatile swingman. In this marketplace, he’s regarded as a difference-maker.

Back in 2016, Bazemore signed a $70 million four-year contract, which was the biggest ever for an undrafted player. He is currently averaging 13.2 points while shooting .443 from the field, and the likes of the New Orleans Pelicans could enter into negotiations with the Hawks as early as next week.

