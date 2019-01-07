×
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players in the Western Conference that could soon be traded

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
75   //    07 Jan 2019, 20:22 IST

A number of teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences are looking to acquire players
A number of teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences are looking to acquire players

The 201818/19 NBA season is quickly flying by, as we are already approaching the halfway point of the campaign.

The NBA trade deadline is now also just one month away, and teams will be aggressively pursuing trades throughout January and February.

A number of teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences are looking to acquire players in order to make a sustained push for a playoff spot while struggling franchises will be looking to offload players due to their desire to rebuild.

So here we will look at three players in the Western Conference that soon could find themselves on a new roster.

#3 Carmelo Anthony (Houston Rockets)

Anthony has been away from the Rockets first team for almost two months
Anthony has been away from the Rockets first team for almost two months

The Houston Rockets are not asking for a lot in return for Carmelo Anthony, although a team will still need to offer something in return for the former Knicks man.

Anthony has been away from the Rockets first team for almost two months, although the 34-year-old didn't become eligible for trade until December 15th.

Anthony is signed to a one-year veteran's minimum deal, and the veteran is seen as a quick fix until the end of the season.

While the Houston Rockets essentially blamed Anthony for their poor start to the season, Melo gracefully accepted his bench role and contributed decent numbers.

The 10-time All-Star averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game, and Anthony has reportedly been working out in New York so that he is ready to play once he lands on a new team.

Anthony has been linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, although the Rockets have yet to receive firm interest in the former perennial All-Star.

Ultimately, once a team expresses firm interest in Melo, a deal will be wrapped up quickly, and Anthony will have one final chance to prove all his doubters wrong.

