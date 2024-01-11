NBA trade rumors: 3 players Sacramento Kings could target amid roster shake up including likes of Pascal Siakam

The Sacramento Kings remain one of the NBA's best teams, but their roster could use a shake-up to have a deep postseason run. With the February trade deadline a few weeks away, trade rumors have started to pop up, with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam being mentioned, including being linked to Sacramento.

De'Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis are all superb talents. However, the possible addition of Siakam could make the team more formidable. Be that as it may, the Raptors forward isn't the only player whom Sacramento could look into acquiring this season.

Here's a look at three NBA players whom the Kings could target in the process of beefing up their roster.

Three players that the Sacramento Kings could target to shake up roster

#3, Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma

According to Last Word on Sports' Miguel Carias, Kyle Kuzma would be a nice pickup for the Sacramento Kings. The Wizards forward is having a career year with efficient shotmaking and steady rebounding numbers. With the King's fast-paced offensive style, Kuzma can be another reliable offensive option who could give the team different looks.

This season, Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.2 points (45.9% shooting, including 34.4% from 3-point range) and 6.2 rebounds per game.

#2, Alex Caruso

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso

Next is Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. The defensive-minded guard would be another great pickup that the Sacramento Kings could target, according to Miguel Carias. Sacramento can improve its 16th-ranked (115.6) defensive rating by landing Caruso, whose name has been in trade speculation.

Caruso is putting up 9.9 points (49.3% shooting, including 40.9% from 3-point range) and 3.5 rebounds per game.

#1, Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

Lastly, Pascal Siakam would make a great addition to the Sacramento Kings. For starters, a frontcourt tandem of Sabonis and Siakam could shake up the team's offensive look. Additionally, the Raptors forward is no slouch at the defensive end, giving them an edge when it comes to rim protection as opposed to just having Sabonis down low.

Be that as it may, a trade package for the two-time NBA All-Star can be a tricky endeavor for Sacramento to pull off. At the same time, it has some promising pieces such as Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray who could pique the Raptors' interest.

In his eighth season with the Raptors, Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.2 points (52.5% shooting, including 30.8% from 3-point range), 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.