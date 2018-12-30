NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players that could join the Utah Jazz next month

The Utah Jazz finished the 2017/18 NBA season with a record of 48–34, which was enough to claim the 5th seed. In the playoffs, the team went on to record a six-game series win over the Thunder, which meant that the Utah team advanced to the Western Semifinals for the second consecutive season.

The Jazz went on to lose to the Houston Rockets, however, the team successfully demonstrated that they can compete without Gordon Hayward, and the Jazz looked in shape to have another impressive season this year.

Despite this, the team has struggled offensively, and the Jazz's star trio of Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors, and Donovan Mitchell have all struggled for form. In order to have any chance of reaching the 2019 postseason, the Jazz will need to make a number of acquisitions in the trade market, and here are three player's that could help turn the team's fortunes around.

#3 Wayne Ellington

The Miami Heat are reportedly thinking about trading away Wayne Ellington, and this has alerted a number of playoff-chasing teams around the league. While the Los Angles Lakers are among the teams looking at a trade for the 31-year-old, Ellington would be a good fit in Utah.

The shooting guard has appeared in just three of the Heat's last seven games, and it appears the team is happy to trade him away. The veteran will become a free agent this summer, and the Heat will be keen to get something in return for Ellington.

The Jazz have struggled from 3-point range this season, with most of the team shooting below 30%, while Ellington is a career 38% shooter from behind the arc. Ultimately, Ellington's ability to knock down open shots would be a great help to a Jazz team that has struggled to find any consistency on the offensive end.

