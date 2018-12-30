×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players that could join the Utah Jazz next month

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
96   //    30 Dec 2018, 17:26 IST

Cleveland Cavaliers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Cleveland Cavaliers v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz finished the 2017/18 NBA season with a record of 48–34, which was enough to claim the 5th seed. In the playoffs, the team went on to record a six-game series win over the Thunder, which meant that the Utah team advanced to the Western Semifinals for the second consecutive season.

The Jazz went on to lose to the Houston Rockets, however, the team successfully demonstrated that they can compete without Gordon Hayward, and the Jazz looked in shape to have another impressive season this year.

Despite this, the team has struggled offensively, and the Jazz's star trio of Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors, and Donovan Mitchell have all struggled for form. In order to have any chance of reaching the 2019 postseason, the Jazz will need to make a number of acquisitions in the trade market, and here are three player's that could help turn the team's fortunes around.

#3 Wayne Ellington

2018 JBL Three-Point Contest
2018 JBL Three-Point Contest

The Miami Heat are reportedly thinking about trading away Wayne Ellington, and this has alerted a number of playoff-chasing teams around the league. While the Los Angles Lakers are among the teams looking at a trade for the 31-year-old, Ellington would be a good fit in Utah.

The shooting guard has appeared in just three of the Heat's last seven games, and it appears the team is happy to trade him away. The veteran will become a free agent this summer, and the Heat will be keen to get something in return for Ellington.

The Jazz have struggled from 3-point range this season, with most of the team shooting below 30%, while Ellington is a career 38% shooter from behind the arc. Ultimately, Ellington's ability to knock down open shots would be a great help to a Jazz team that has struggled to find any consistency on the offensive end.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Utah Jazz Kevin Love
T Elliott
ANALYST
NBA: The all-time starting 5 of the Utah Jazz
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 reasons why signing Kyle Korver is great for...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Season Preview for Utah Jazz
RELATED STORY
San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: 3 talking points from the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Utah Jazz's...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the match as the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us