NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players that could leave the Knicks this month

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

The New York Knicks are once again having a bad year. The team has opened the season with a 9-24 record, and are out of playoff contention before Christmas. It will be the sixth consecutive year that the team has missed out on the postseason, and the Knicks have shown little signs of improvement since the departure of Carmelo Anthony.

The Knicks are hoping to sign an All-Star free agent Kevin Durant in the summer, although the team will need more than one addition to their roster to compete in the East. So ahead of a potentially exciting summer for Knicks fans, here we will count down the three player's that the franchise should be looking to move on:

#3 Enes Kanter

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

Enes Kanter was extremely highly rated going into the 2011 NBA draft, and the Utah Jazz took him as the third pick. The Jazz were expected to build around Kanter and Gordon Hayward, although Kanter failed to have the same impact as Hayward, and in 2015, the Turkish center was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-team deal.

In OKC, the 27-year-old served as a back up to the younger Steven Adams, and Kanter was able to become a major offensive force from the bench. Nevertheless, Kanter was traded after just two seasons, in a deal that took the Turkish player and Doug McDermott to New York, in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

The Knicks only took on Kanter due to their desperation to get rid of Anthony, and the move to New York has proved to be a bad fit for the center. His defensive vulnerability has been exploited by opposing teams, while his $18 million salary makes him an odd man out on a young Knicks team.

Kanter's current contract will expire in the summer, and the team should look to pick up a draft pick and a young player before the February trade deadline.

