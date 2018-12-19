NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players that could leave the Thunder this month

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Six

The Oklahoma City Thunder last night defeated the Chicago Bulls 121-96. The win continued the Thunder's excellent start to the season, and the team are now the third seeds with a 19-11 record. The Thunder lost their opening four games for the first time in franchise history, although the team has now won 19 out of their last 26 games.

The franchise has successfully managed to survive Kevin Durant's 2016 departure, and the team is now gearing up to make a major challenge to the Golden State Warriors. The franchise is building around their star trio of Steven Adams, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook, and the team appears to have at least a three-year window to win.

Despite this, not every member of the Thunder roster has a long-term future in Oklahoma City, and a number of players have suffered this season due to the intense competition that is now found on the team's roster. So with every player in the NBA now eligible for a trade, here are three player's that could be set to leave the Thunder this month.

#3 Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot

Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot was acquired by the Thunder this summer, in a three-team deal involving the 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Frenchman was expected to play an important role in the Thunder's rotation, as Luwawu-Cabarrot averaged over 15 minutes a game in Philadelphia last season.

While the 23-year-old was playing a good amount of minutes with the Thunder towards the end of November, he has since played a total of four minutes in the teams last eight games. The small forward is also averaging just 2.3 points per game, and Luwawu-Cabarrot appears to have no future in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are desperate to acquire reliable three-point shooters, so the Frenchman will likely be used as trade bait in the coming weeks.

