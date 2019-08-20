Houston Rockets: 3 players the Rockets should consider trading during the 2019-20 season

Clint Capela is among the names that the Houston Rockets should consider letting go

The Houston Rockets will enter the 2019-20 season with the renewed confidence that they can finally end their wait to win a title. Despite being seemingly on the verge of a rebuild following another playoff defeat to the Golden State Warriors back in May, the Rockets bounced back by completing a stunning trade for Russell Westbrook.

The pairing of James Harden and Westbrook is among the best in the NBA, and the 2017 MVP will serve as a considerable upgrade over an aging Chris Paul. The apparent demise of Golden State is also a welcome boost, and the Rockets are in a strong position heading into the season.

Nevertheless, further roster changes are likely in the coming months as Daryl Morey attempts to put the finishing touches on a championship-caliber roster. To add the final pieces, the Rockets may be willing to offload one or two of their current stars, and here we will examine the three most likely candidates to make way.

#3 Gerald Green

Gerald Green struggled for consistency during the 18-19 season

After enduring a mixed career, Gerald Green joined his hometown team back in 2017 as he looked to prove his doubters wrong.

The 33-year-old made an instant impact in Mike D’Antoni’s system, averaging 12.1 points while shooting 37% from three-point range in his first season with the team, and Green's performances were reliable enough to convince Daryl Morey to bring him back for the 18-19 campaign.

However, Green failed to recapture the form he showed the year before, and he struggled for long stretches from three-point range.

The veteran returned on another one-year deal this summer, although D’Antoni will be eager to see an improvement from the former Celtics man. Houston shouldn't be in a rush to trade Green, although a deal should be explored ahead of the trade deadline if the Rockets are not performing as expected.

