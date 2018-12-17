×
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players the Lakers would have to give up to get Anthony Davis

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
247   //    17 Dec 2018, 21:00 IST

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were engaged in trade talks with the Phoenix Suns to acquire Trevor Ariza last week. Nevertheless, the deal fell apart as Magic Johnson and the Lakers executives were unwilling to give up any member of their much-talked-about 'young core'.

The Lakers' refusal to include their young players was reportedly due to the organization's belief that they will need to include them in a trade for Anthony Davis. The Pelicans star is the Lakers' number one trade target, and the franchise believe that they can prize Anthony away from New Orleans this summer.

So with the Lakers intent on making a deal to acquire the 5-time All-Star, here we will look at the three young Lakers players that will have to be included in a potential blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Pelicans.

#3 Josh Hart

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

Josh Hart's performances have somewhat gone under the radar, as the 23-year-old is the member of the Lakers young core that gets the least attention. Despite this, Hart has quietly pushed on from his impressive rookie season, and the shooting guard is currently averaging 9.0 points, 1.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Hart has also established himself as one of the better shooters on the Lakers roster, shooting .378 from behind the arc. The young guard has also improved on the defensive end, and he looks as though he could quickly become one of the better two-way players in the league.

The Lakers man also has an attractive contract, as the guard's current deal runs until 2022, and his $1,934,160 salary for next season represents great value. Ultimately, Josh Hart could be a future star, and this means that the Pelicans will insist on the Lakers including the 23-year-old in any trade for Davis.

1 / 3 NEXT
