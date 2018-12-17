NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players the New Orleans Pelicans should target

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 58 // 17 Dec 2018, 21:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

The New Orleans Pelicans have made a disappointing 15-16 start to the season, and the franchise is aware that if things don't turn around before the end of the season, then Anthony Davis will most likely look to leave the team.

The Pelicans drafted the 25-year-old back in 2012, although the team has failed to challenge for a Championship, despite the incredible performances of their star man. Davis is currently enjoying another stellar season, averaging 28.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, although the Pelicans have once again struggled to compete in a loaded Western Conference.

The New Orleans franchise are currently four places outside the playoff spots, and the team faces an uphill battle to secure a postseason appearance. Nevertheless, the Pelicans are likely to be active up until the 2019 trade deadline, as the team looks to bring in new faces that can help the team to improve. So here are three players that the Pelicans could acquire, as they desperately try to convince Davis that his future is in New Orleans.

#3 Raymond Felton

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Six

The New Orleans Pelicans are in desperate need of a point guard, and Raymond Felton would be an excellent fix until the end of the season. Felton is currently behind both Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder in Oklahoma City, and the Thunder would be willing to give up the 34-year-old for little in return.

While Felton has barely featured this season, the veteran impressed from the bench during the 17/18 season, averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 rebounds. The point guard is known for being a good locker room presence, and his veteran's minimum contract will offer excellent value to a Pelicans team that is currently without their starting guard, Elfrid Payton.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement