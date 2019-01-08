NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Golden State Warriors players who could be set for a surprise trade this month

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2018/19 NBA season as the clear favorites to take home the title. Last year, the Warriors won a third NBA Championship in four years, and the squad remains one of the best that has ever been assembled.

The Warriors have also pushed on in their conquest for glory, and the team sent shockwaves throughout the NBA when they announced the acquisition of All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. Upon signing Cousins, many basketball analysts declared the NBA season as over before it had already begun, as the Warriors were set to become the first team in history to have a starting five that entirely consisted of All-Stars.

Nevertheless, the Warriors have yet to hit their stride, and Steve Kerr's men currently trail the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Standings. The team also has an eye on the summer of 2019, as the franchise faces a huge fight to keep Kevin Durant. So with the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, here we will look at three Warriors players that could be set for a surprise exit this month.

#3 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala has been vital to the Golden State Warriors' success over the last few years, although his ability to influence the team is quickly fading. Iguodala will turn 35 later this month, and so far this season the veteran has averaged just 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Iguodala has also started just ten times this season, and his role is also likely to decrease further once All-Star DeMarcus Cousins returns from his lengthy injury lay off. Iguodala is earning a huge $16 million this season, and his salary will rise to over $17 million for the 2019/20 season.

Ultimately, Iguodala has been a great servant to the Warriors' recent dominance, although the franchise is aware that his contract will hinder their ability to sign new stars in the next couple of years.

