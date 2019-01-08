NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Oklahoma City Thunder players who could be set for a surprise trade this month

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

When Kevin Durant opted to leave for the Golden State Warriors in 2016, the future looked bleak in Oklahoma City. Russell Westbrook's long-term future with the team was still in doubt, and the Thunder also opted to trade away their longtime defensive star, Serge Ibaka.

Despite this, Westbrook opted to remain with the team, and the Thunder also made a stunning move for Paul George, which eventually resulted in the 28-year-old committing his best years to the OKC franchise.

Due to this, the Thunder remain a major force in the West, and the team currently occupy the third spot thanks to their record of 25-14. The team's current roster has a lot of strength in areas such as guards, however, the team still desperately needs reliable shooters. This means that trades are likely this month, and here we will look at three players that could surprisingly leave the team.

#3 Alex Abrines

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

After playing two seasons of Euroleague basketball with FC Barcelona, Alex Abrines was selected by the OKC Thunder with the 32nd overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. The Spaniard was sent back to the Euroleague with Barcelona, although he eventually returned three years later.

The 18/19 NBA season represents Abrines' third in the NBA, however, the small forward has averaged just 16 minutes per game since his debut. While Abrines has been valuable to the Thunder from behind the arc, his percentage has fallen to just .323 this season, and his place on the roster is not safe.

Abrines is also in the final year of a three-year deal worth $18 million, and the Thunder will likely want to rid themselves of the Spaniard's salary, due to his inability to improve his defensive game. Ultimately, much cheaper shooters are available throughout the NBA, and the Thunder may look to move the 25-year-old on this month.

