NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Point guards that the Orlando Magic could sign in 2019

New Orleans Pelicans v Boston Celtics

The Orlando Magic have been one of the worst performing NBA organizations over the last decade, although the franchise is now confident that they are close to being regular postseason contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic have successfully amassed a talented young core of players over the last few years, which includes Aaron Gordon, Mohamed Bamba, and Jonathan Isaac, although the team is still lacking a quality starting point guard.

D.J. Augustin has been the Magic's regular starting point guard this season, although this is the first time in the 31-year-old's career that he has been thrust into the starting five. While Augustin has performed okay, the Magic clearly need a more dynamic starter in order to fulfill their ambition of being regular playoff contenders.

The Magic have started the season with a 14-19 record, although the team is still in the playoff hunt due to the weak state of the Eastern Conference. So here we will look at three players that could replace Augustin as the Orlando Magic's starting point guard.

#3 Lonzo Ball

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

Lonzo Ball will likely be traded away by the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a trade for Anthony Davis, and the Orlando Magic should attempt to get involved in the trade. The Orlando team would be an ideal destination for the 21-year-old, as Ball would instantly become the team's highest-profile name, and the young point guard would also be presented with the opportunity to feature heavily.

Ball would also have the opportunity to develop alongside a talented young roster while playing in a pressure-free environment. The point guards addition would considerably boost the Magic's playoff chances, although unlike the other players on the list, Ball will not be available until the summer.

