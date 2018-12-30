NBA Trade Rumors: 3 point guards Phoenix Suns could target

There is no doubting that the Phoenix Suns are currently amidst a multi-year rebuild. The team has failed to reach the postseason since 2010, and during the last three seasons, the Suns have failed to record more than 25 wins.

The 2017/18 season was another disappointment, as the Phoenix team finished with a 21-61 record, although the team's disastrous season resulted in the Suns being awarded the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The Suns used the pick on 20-year-old DeAndre Ayton, who has performed well in his rookie season and looks likely to be named in the 2019 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Nevertheless, despite the exciting combination of Devin Booker and Ayton, the Suns have once again performed poorly on the court, and the team has made a 9-27 start to the season, which is the second worst in the NBA. The Suns are also in desperate need of a new point guard, and here we will look at three players that the team should target.

#3 Frank Ntilikina

When Frank Ntilikina was selected by the Knicks with the eighth overall pick during the 2017 draft, the franchise hoped that Ntilikina would soon become their starting point guard. Despite this, Ntilikina started just 9 times in his rookie season, averaging 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists-per-game.

Ntilikina has had an increased role during the 2018/19 season, as the 20-year-old has made 14 starts for the Knicks, although he is still averaging just 22 minutes-per-game. The French point guard is still a raw talent, however, since the Phoenix Suns are not currently competing, they can afford to give the youngster time to develop.

The New York Knicks have also preferred both Emmanuel Mudiay and Trey Burke to their 2017 draft pick, and with the team looking to acquire Kevin Durant this summer, Ntilikina may be available for trade.

