NBA Trade Rumours: 3 teams that could complete a deal for Steven Adams

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Steven Adams' future with the Oklahoma City Thunder is in doubt

Steven Adams has been a fundamental part of the Thunder organization for the past half a decade, although the popular Kiwi's future with the team is doubtful following a summer of change. The departures of Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant signalled an end to the Thunder's first era in Oklahoma City with GM Sam Presti now fully focused on the future, having accumulated a historic number of draft picks.

Due to the current strength of the Western Conference, the Thunder are unlikely to compete again for a playoff spot anytime soon and many believe Presti is willing to offload his remaining high earners at some stage.

Among those expected to attract interest is Steven Adams. The 26-year-old center has two years remaining on his existing deal and some critics have backed him as a future All-Star. So, with the possibility that the Thunder could let Adams leave, here are three potential trade destinations to look out for:

#3 New York Knicks

Steven Adams would be a considerable upgrade over the Knicks' current center options

Despite long being backed as the most likely destination for the top talents of the 2019 free-agent class, the New York Knicks endured another miserable summer. The franchise failed in their high-profile pursuit of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and suffered further embarrassment when the All-Star duo opted to sign with the Brooklyn Nets instead.

The franchise responded by signing several veterans to short-term deals, although Adams would provide the franchise with a future star whose effort and hustle would appeal to the team's fanbase.

A trade route also seems fairly straightforward, as the Thunder could take on the likes of Taj Gibson and Elfrid Payton for a season, before declining their second-year team options. That would consequently allow them to clear cap space 12 months early, while the Knicks would finally earn a player who could form an important role in their future.

