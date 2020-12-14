NBA Trade Rumors: 3 under-the-radar destinations for James Harden

James Harden has become the biggest story of this season's NBA trade rumors. It all started towards the beginning of November when James Harden expressed concerns about the direction the Houston Rockets were going in the NBA. Since then, he has publicly stated that he wants to leave the team, with the Brooklyn Nets and their duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as his preferred destination.

However, with the Nets lacking the resources to trade for James Harden, other teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Miami Heat have all been rumored to be in the running. It also would not be surprising if another team with the resources hijacks the trade. In this article, we look at three NBA teams that have gone under the radar as potential desinations for James Harden.

The Houston Rockets have asked the Philadelphia 76ers for 3 first round picks AND Ben Simmons in a trade for James Harden, per @YaronWeitzman pic.twitter.com/9X3J6dAdkq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 14, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 under-the-radar teams for James Harden

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have the ability to easily outbid any other team. Brandon Ingram is a 23-year-old all-star who becomes tradeable in February and can be involved in any such move made by the Pelicans. The Pelicans also have as many as eight first-round picks that they can trade: four of their own, two from the LA Lakers, and two from the Bucks.

Moreover, with Zion Williamson, the Pelicans would have enough resources to further trade for any specialist or role playing players that they might need to add to the combination. While the suggestion will surely be alluring, it will be interesting to see whether the Pelicans will go that far for an aging star in James Harden.

Woke up with this #JamesHarden trade on my mind. Am I crazy? pic.twitter.com/T2MMbRo9UZ — Jelani Scott (@ScottJay94) December 8, 2020

Golden State Warriors

In a snap, the Golden State Warriors can have a fiery roster with the addition of James Harden. The Warriors have James Wiseman and Minnesota’s 2021 first rounder. Other tradable contracts with players such as Andrew Wiggins, Kelley Oubre Jr., and Kevon Looney mean that the Warrios have what it takes to add James Harden to their roster.

Odds for James Harden’s next team:



Miami Heat +250

Brooklyn Nets +275

Toronto Raptors +350

Philadelphia 76ers +500

Boston Celtics +750

Denver Nuggets +900

Milwaukee Bucks +1000

Los Angeles Clippers +1800



(Via https://t.co/dNx11X49di | h/t @IraHeatBeat ) pic.twitter.com/HHfx8UaDml — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 10, 2020

However, this might prove to be a move that the Houston Rockets simply do not agree to. A team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green is already lethal, and adding James Harden to the mix would make them strong title contenders. However, for that particular reason, the Warriors might be tempted to make a move for James Harden.

I would trade Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, Tyler Herro, and a 2025 first-round pick if it meant adding James Harden. pic.twitter.com/skNHoAZahO — Austin Konenski (@AustinKonenski) December 8, 2020

Boston Celtics

Finally, another team that is more than capable of bringing in James Harden is the Boston Celtics. Danny Ainge is considered to be the NBA’s most patient general manager and has already turned down Myles Turner. However, with players like Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Kemba Walker all on tradable contracts, the Celtics can also go all in and create an appealing package to the Rockets.

The move would further consolidate the Celtics’ chances of winning the NBA championship this upcoming season. However, much will depend upon Danny Ainge and whether he views James Harden as a potential superstar for the Celtics.