NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should consider trading for Collin Sexton in the 2021 offseason

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest Collin Sexton could be traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason. He is eligible for an extension this summer and will likely seek a max contract.

The Cavaliers secured the No.3 pick for the 2021 NBA draft. They could potentially pick Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs, two intriguing options to pair up with Darius Garland in the backcourt, in case the Cavs part ways with Collin Sexton.

Sexton is a ball-dominant player who is a tremendous scorer. He averaged a career-best 24.1 points and 4.8 assists per game on 47% field goal shooting in the 2020-21 NBA season. His scoring numbers are better than Garland's. However, the latter's playmaking and ability to distribute the rock is something the Cavaliers do value more, which will likely see him stay with the club.

With Collin Sexton likely to be used as a trade block, there are quite a few teams that should be interested in acquiring the shooting guard. On that note, we list three suitors that could benefit from trading for Sexton.

3 NBA teams that should target Collin Sexton in the trade market

#3 New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans need a third scorer alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Lonzo Ball is likely to leave, and if he does happen to part ways with the franchise, the Pelicans should look to continue building on for the future with a better scorer in the form of Collin Sexton.

They have the No.10 pick to offer from this year's draft and could also offer their young star Kira Lewis Jr. along with that to bring in Sexton. Eric Bledsoe hasn't been able to offer that kind of scoring punch in the absence of the team's stars, and Sexton would be an upgrade on the former Milwaukee Bucks guard as well.

However, Collin Sexton does tend to hold on to the ball a lot more and isn't the best of team players, something his Cleveland teammates were also frustrated with last season.

He averaged close to five assists per game, though, and if the next Pelicans head coach can improve Collin Sexton in that aspect of his game, he would be a lethal addition to their squad.

#2 San Antonio Spurs

With DeMar DeRozan unlikely to re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs, they could turn to Collin Sexton as his replacement for next season. The team is heading towards building a young team and will need to replace DeRozan's scoring if they are to have a competitive season next year.

He will also be a great fit alongside Dejounte Murray and give the Spurs a solid backcourt to work with next season, with Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV coming off the bench. Greg Popovich's presence will also be crucial as it will help Collin Sexton become a much better player and potentially resolve his problems of being an underwhelming playmaker.

The San Antonio Spurs could likely offer the 12th pick in this year's NBA Draft and a future second-rounder to the Cleveland Cavaliers in return for Collin Sexton.

