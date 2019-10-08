NBA Trade: 3 Teams that could complete a trade for Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala is among the players likely to be traded during the 2019-20 NBA season

Andre Iguodala was among the Golden State Warriors' most important players during their five straight trips to the NBA Finals, although the franchise made the difficult decision to trade the veteran earlier this summer. The Warriors decided to send Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to create the required cap-space to sign D'Angelo Russell, and he appears to have no future in Memphis.

After weeks of negotiations, Iguodala and the Grizzlies reached an agreement that excludes the 35-year-old from having to report to the team over the next month, and both parties remain eager to facilitate a departure.

Nevertheless, Iguodala is owed more than $17 million for the 2019-20 season, and the Grizzlies remain determined to find a trade partner rather than agreeing to a buyout. So, as the 2019-20 season quickly approaches, here we will take a look at the three teams that could complete a trade for Iguodala.

#3 Los Angeles Lakers

Andre Iguodala would be a great addition to a Lakers side looking to contend

The Los Angeles Lakers' interest in signing Iguodala emerged following his trade to the Grizzlies, although a path to a deal remains difficult. The Lakers would have to wait until December after signing much of their roster to new deals over the summer and their only realistic path to a trade would be to include the duo of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley.

Both players are expected to get big minutes under Frank Vogel, and complicating matters further is the fact that Caldwell-Pope reportedly has the final say on any trade. Due to this, the Lakers are unlikely to pursue a move for the veteran in the coming weeks, however, a disappointing start to the season could lead to LA reconsidering their options.

