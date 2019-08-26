NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that could complete a trade for Chris Paul this season

Tristan Elliott

Chris Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City as part of the deal for Russell Westbrook

Chris Paul joined the Houston Rockets in 2017 with the primary goal of winning an NBA championship, and the former All-Star's first season in Houston proved to be a hit. The Rockets came within a game of reaching the NBA Finals, and many analysts noted that the Mike D'Antoni's side would have advanced if not for Paul missing Games 6 and 7 through injury.

In light of his excellent first season, the Rockets rewarded Paul with a four-year, $160 million extension, although CP3's second campaign in Houston was disrupted by injuries and rumors of a feud with James Harden.

And, after being eliminated by the Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Rockets decided to send CP3 to Oklahoma City in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

At 34, Paul has no place on a rebuilding Thunder roster, and general manager Sam Presti is expected to offer the point guard to contending teams. So, with Paul unlikely to stick around in Oklahoma City, here are three of his most likely destinations.

#3 Los Angeles Lakers

Chris Paul would jump at the chance to play with LeBron James

After making a significant splurge in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers don't have the cap space to take on the remaining three years of Paul's huge contract. However, a buyout with the Thunder remains possible as Presti and Paul himself could become increasingly desperate as the February trade deadline approaches.

If a buyout is agreed, Paul would jump at the opportunity to play alongside his longtime close friend LeBron James, and the point guard is a notable upgrade over Rajon Rondo. Ultimately, a move to the Lakers makes the most sense for CP3's career, although the former All-Star will have to leave plenty of money on the table.

