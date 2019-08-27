NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that could complete a trade for Gordon Hayward

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 76 // 27 Aug 2019, 16:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gordon Hayward has failed to make an impact during his time in Boston

Gordon Hayward joined the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017, as the franchise went all-in with the pairing of Hayward and Kyrie Irving. The All-Star duo was expected to propel the Celtics to the top of the East, however, Hayward went down with a season-ending injury just minutes into his debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following his lengthy layoff, Hayward returned in time for the start of the 17-18 season, although the former All-Star struggled for form. Over 72 games, Hayward averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, and the 29-year-old spent much of the season playing from the reserve unit.

While Hayward has been working hard during the offseason, Boston is believed to be eager to offload the final two-years of Hayward's $127 million contract, and the veteran is among the most likely big names to be traded. So, ahead of the 19-20 season, here are three potential trade destinations for the former Utah Jazz star.

#3 Orlando Magic

The Magic are likely to include Mo Bamba in any trade for Gordon Hayward

After Dwight Howard left for Los Angeles in 2012, the Orlando Magic promptly found themselves amongst the NBA's worst teams. However, the 18-19 season proved to be the year that the franchise finally got its act together, as a late surge of form resulted in a first playoff appearance since Howard left.

Buoyed by a breakout season, the Orlando opted to bring back Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic on significant deals, although the Magic is still short on quality when compared to the best teams in the East.

Hayward would help to close the gap and a trade is fairly straight forward as sending Mo Bamba and Evan Fournier to Boston should be enough to get a deal done.

1 / 3 NEXT