NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that could sign Devin Booker during the 2019-20 season

Devin Booker has been unable to turn around the struggling Phoenix Suns franchise

Devin Booker was selected with the thirteenth overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2015 NBA draft, and the 22-year-old has firmly established himself as one the games rising superstars. Over his first four seasons in the league, Booker has averaged 21.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game - and the shooting guard has already enjoyed a historic 70-point in a game.

The 18-19 season was also the best of Booker's career as he averaged 26.6 points while recording the best shooting percentage to date. However, his Phoenix team continues to struggle, winning just 40 games over the past two seasons.

Booker is signed through until 2024, although the 23-year-old has previously hinted that he could look to leave if things don't improve. This leaves Booker's long-term future in doubt, and it is possible that he could attempt to force through a trade. So, as we head towards the 2019-20 season, here are three potential trade destinations for the Michigan native.

#3 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks missed out on its primary targets this summer

The New York Knicks believed they were getting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency, although the All-Star duo headed across town to the Brooklyn Nets. The snub demonstrated just how far the New York franchise has fallen, and the team is no longer a contender when it comes to recruiting big-name free agents. Nevertheless, the Knicks remain desperate to lure a star to New York, and Booker could be their man.

With a lack of available assets, the Knicks face a huge task to put together a trade package that would satisfy the Suns, and NY would have to gut their future draft pick reserve. However, there is no team in the NBA more desperate than the Knicks, and they could somehow find a way to pull this one-off.

