NBA Trade Rumors: 3 title contenders who can significantly improve their roster by making a move for Collin Sexton

As per the latest NBA trade rumors, the Cleveland Cavaliers are exploring the trade market with Collin Sexton this offseason. He averaged a career-high 24.3 points per game, the 11th-highest scoring total this season for any player who played more than 60 games. A trade for Sexton would certainly guarantee assets in return for the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, a title-contending team could acquire him to improve their championship odds next season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are high on Darius Garland and are expected to retain him and trade Sexton instead. They received the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery and now have the opportunity to choose an elite talent in a loaded draft class.

NBA Trade Rumors: Which title-contending roster benefits from adding Collin Sexton?

Several teams are looking to explore the point guard position this offseason. The majority of the teams want a primary ball-handler and facilitator to initiate the offense and point guards are in high demand.

Point guards like Mike Conley, Goran Dragic, Kyle Lowry, Reggie Jackson, Lonzo Ball, Spencer Dinwiddie and several others are linked in NBA trade rumors this offseason. Let's take a look at three title-contenders that will benefit from a Collin Sexton trade.

#1 LA Lakers

Following recent NBA trade rumors, the LA Lakers are reportedly interested in acquiring Collin Sexton. Their current point guard Dennis Schroder is entering free agency and recently "communicated" that he is expecting a $100-120 million deal. The LA Lakers are now in the market for a new point guard and have been heavily linked to Collin Sexton, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Lowry.

The LA Lakers were excellent defensively last season but their offense was questionable. They were ranked 24th in the league in offensive rating and 22nd in points scored. The Lakers need to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with shooters and scorers who know their role and will feed off the star frontcourt.

Collin Sexton is a decent three-point shooter at 37.1% and scores 20+points per game. A championship roster will bring out the best in him and he will thrive in the right system. Sexton can certainly help the LA Lakers in their backcourt next season.

