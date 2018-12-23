NBA Trade Rumors: 3 trades the Dallas Mavericks should make next month

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 142 // 23 Dec 2018, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

When the Dallas Mavericks made a poor start to the season, fans of the franchise immediately worried about the team's future without Dirk Nowitzki. After spending more than twenty years with the team, Nowitzki will retire in the summer, and the German's retirement has long been a cause of concern for everyone associated with the Mavericks.

Nevertheless, the Mavericks have improved hugely since the early weeks of the season, and are currently in playoff contention with a 15-16 record. Luka Doncic's performances have fueled the team's turnaround, and they will now be confident of making the postseason. Nevertheless, the Mavericks roster still has room for improvement, and here are three players the team should target.

#3 Dewayne Dedmon

Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks signed DeAndre Jordan as their new starting center over the summer, although the team still has a lack of depth behind the 30-year-old. Salah Mejri is the only other specialist center on the roster, and he himself has featured in just nine of the Mavericks' games so far this season.

Nevertheless, there are centers around the league that could provide backup to Jordan, while also boosting the Mavericks' playoff push. One of these is Dewayne Dedmon, who is currently playing with the Atlanta Hawks. The 29-year-old is currently averaging 8.7 points-per-game, and Dedmon has also managed to become a viable shooter from behind the three-point line.

On the defensive end, the center is averaging 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks each game, which are both career highs. Dedmon will evidently give a big boost to the Mavericks bench, and the Hawks will be willing to trade him, as the team is actively looking to trim their salary bill.

Ultimately, the Mavericks will only get better with Dedmon, and he could be a crucial factor in the Mavs making the postseason.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement