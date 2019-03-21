×
NBA Trade Rumours: 3 veterans who will exit the Los Angeles Lakers this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
349   //    21 Mar 2019, 08:07 IST

Rajon Rondo signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer
Rajon Rondo signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer

Entering the 18/19 season, the Los Angeles Lakers were embarking on an exciting new era with plenty of promise. The team had just signed superstar free-agent LeBron James, and it was also widely believed that the Lakers possessed one of basketball's best young crops of talent.

Nevertheless, a combination of poor form and injury issues have derailed Los Angeles' new era and due to a miserable 2019, the Lakers are set to once again miss out on the playoffs. Due to this, big changes in personnel are expected this summer and here we take a look at three veterans likely to depart the organisation:

#3 JaVale McGee

McGee has struggled since the turn of the year
McGee has struggled since the turn of the year

JaVale McGee played an important role in the Golden State Warriors' successive Championship winning seasons, including starting the final three games of the 2018 NBA Finals. James was on the losing team in both Finals, and shortly after his arrival in LA, the superstar instructed his new team to sign the veteran.

During the early part of the season, McGee struck up a notable partnership with James, and he quickly established himself as a vital part of Luke Walton's team. The Lakers decision to bring in McGee on a one-year veteran's deal was also applauded as one of the summer's biggest steals, however, his form has declined since he missed time with a respiratory infection.

Since the turn of the year, McGee has struggled to regain his place in Luke Walton's starting five, and the former Warriors man is averaging just 15 minutes per game over his team's last ten contests. Ultimately, McGee will probably be frustrated with his current situation, and the veteran may seek a summer return to the Warriors.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
