As the league enters the off-season, there have been countless NBA trade rumors about almost every player - what their future is with a franchise and where they may land up next. One name linked more than any other has to be that of New Orleans Pelicans star Jrue Holiday, who is reportedly fielding interest from multiple teams around the league.

The 30-year-old has quietly had one of his best-ever seasons. Acting as a leader of sorts with the Pelicans, Jrue Holiday has been brilliant on both ends. In fact, many insiders even believe he played at an All-Star level and could contribute greatly to a championship team. With the franchise reportedly prepared to move him in an NBA trade this off-season, the race to obtain the player has well and truly begun.

With that in mind, here are the five best destinations for Jrue Holiday ahead of next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 best destinations for Jrue Holiday ahead of the 2020-21 season

For this list, we will look at NBA trade rumors and select the strongest teams that have shown interest in Jrue Holiday. We will also look at how well the 30-year-old would fit into the roster and system.

On that note, let's begin.

#5 Indiana Pacers

Despite there being serious speculation on the future of Victor Oladipo, NBA trade rumors have now reported that he will stay at the franchise beyond this off-season. Given the player's rapid improvement, this alone would make a move to the Indiana Pacers very attractive. And yet, there is more.

Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner have had break-out seasons, with the former even making the All-Star team. With reports of the latter's high trade value and the willingness of the franchise to trade him away, the Indiana Pacers' roster could be bolstered even further this off-season.

As the franchise's biggest weakness is the lack of playmaking and defense in the backcourt, the acquisition would fill those holes perfectly and will help make the team far more balanced.

#4 Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks greatly suffered in the postseason due to their lack of an elite primary playmaker, flaming out in the second round. Since their exit, NBA trade rumors have tirelessly speculated on who the franchise could bring in at point guard.

BACK-TO-BACK 🏆



—29.5 PPG

—13.6 RPG

—5.6 APG



Giannis Antetokounmpo is your 2020 NBA MVP pic.twitter.com/sXYSFqMXvK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2020

As bad as their results seem, the franchise has no other significant weaknesses. What this means is if Jrue Holiday can be brought in as the primary playmaker, the franchise could very realistically be a far stronger team next season.

With all other pieces in place, Jrue Holiday could be the last one the franchise needs to win an NBA Championship in the near future.