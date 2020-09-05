NBA Trade Rumors: 5 decisions that could shock basketball fans this off-season

There are multiple teams which will be in the conversation for next season's NBA championship. Some of these teams are Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors. NBA trade rumors suggest that these teams are going to have a strong off-season.

With free agency and NBA offseason beginning soon, the teams will be looking to improve their rosters by adding talents from across the league. NBA teams will look to trade players to achieve their season objectives. NBA trade rumors have already started circulating in the media.

We look at 5 Unexpected trades that could take place this off-season based on NBA rumors-

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 trades to watch out for-

#1- Ben Simmons to Chicago Bulls

After losing to the Boston Celtics 4-0 in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to part ways with head coach Brett Brown. According to multiple trade rumors, there is a high possibility that the 76ers will be looking to trade guard/forward Ben Simmons.

Simmons and Embiid are one of the most dynamic duos in the league but their playing style doesn't work well for the team. If Ben Simmons is on the trade block, the Chicago Bulls will offer a trade package for the mercurial youngster with no hesitation. The Bulls have multiple young players that can be part of a trade package for Ben Simmons.

#2- Chris Paul to Milwaukee Bucks

Chris Paul and the OKC Thunder lost to the Houston Rockets 4-3 in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Paul was instrumental in extending the series to a game seven. According to multiple NBA trade rumors, Paul has already said goodbye to the Thunder and will be looking for a new challenge next season.

The best half-hour of Thunder basketball you'll see all day is on Thunder Insider tonight on @FOXSportsOK. Tune in at 7pm! pic.twitter.com/aRwkshyqIo — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) September 4, 2020

If the NBA trade rumors are to be believed, the most likely destination for the veteran point guard would be Milwaukee Bucks, who desperately need a ball-handler who can take over the game in the closing minutes. Trading for Chris Paul would be a statement signing which might help keep Giannis Antetokounmpo for the long term and also give the Bucks a chance at winning the NBA championship.

