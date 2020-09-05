NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat looking to sign 2 All-Stars this off-season

With free agency and NBA offseason beginning soon, the teams will be looking to improve their rosters by adding talents from across the league. The teams will go into the off-season having assets to make NBA trades with the recent conclusion of the draft lottery. Following the draft lottery, NBA trade rumours have started circulating in the media. Miami Heat will be one of the teams that will be extremely active in the off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat favourites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on course to win another NBA MVP award this season. He will be one of the players who will be chased by multiple teams in the free agency. According to multiple NBA trade rumors, the Miami Heat will make a move to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the formation of next NBA super team will hinge on Giannis' decision.

"It's difficult to project where the next super-team will form, but the entire NBA hinges on Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision this offseason with the Milwaukee Bucks. It's obviously up to Antetokounmpo, who may choose to stay with the Bucks. But what if he decides to head to Miami to play with Jimmy Butler and the Heat?"

He clinched the MVP award last season as well for his stellar performance in the NBA regular season. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Miami Heat have two All-stars in centre Bam Adebayo and swingman Jimmy Butler. If these NBA trade rumors turn out to be true, the Miami Heat will become a strong contender the NBA championship. The Milwaukee Bucks currently trail the Miami Heat 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Miami Heat planning to acquire Victor Oladipo in free agency

Victor Oladipo NBA trade rumors have started to come up after Indiana's loss to the Heat. The prolific shooting guard has been a key member of the Indiana Pacers squad since he arrived from OKC Thunder. Oladipo was a part of the NBA trade package offered to the Pacers by the Thunder in the Paul George trade.

According to some eastern conference executives, Victor Oladipo could be a part of an NBA trade in the off-season. The Miami Heat are the favourites to land Victor Oladipo. If this deal goes through Miami will have a strong backcourt of Jimmy Butler and Oladipo.

