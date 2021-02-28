NBA Trade Rumors: 5 most coveted players still available ahead of 25th March deadline

NBA trade rumors are in overdrive with the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline on the horizon. While player movement throughout the league may appear dormant at the moment, fans can rest assured things are about to get exciting in the coming weeks, or perhaps in the next few days.

Every team is on the lookout for that perfect candidate who can add new layers to their system.

The biggest trade bomb of the season is already on the books, with James Harden parting ways with the Rockets and creating a super team in the East. It all started when NBA trade rumors started buzzing in anticipation of the blockbuster deal to go through and voila, the league witnessed the landscape-changing move of the season.

Nevertheless, NBA Trade Rumors could still conjure up a headline-making deal with the March 25 deadline fast approaching.

The 5 Most coveted players still available ahead of 25th March deadline | NBA Trade Rumors

The title contending teams in the Eastern Conference can see the writing on the wall — there is a new sheriff in town. With that in mind, they must make their own moves to counterbalance the Nets super team or face a challenging playoff series with the odds set against them.

NBA trade rumors are signaling that teams in the East are actively looking to bolster their side with a shake-up.

On the flip side, the Western Conference could see player movement for similar reasons with each team lacking in one area or the other. The LA Lakers are still the favorites to win the NBA championship this season but currently lack the firepower to take on the offensive juggernaut that is the new-look Brooklyn Nets.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most coveted players still available ahead of the March 25th deadline:

#1 Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry is one of the prime assets being mentioned in NBA trade rumors this season. The 34-year-old point guard is not getting any younger and should be allowed to pursue another shot at an NBA title with a top contender. Lowry is an elite point guard who comes with a plethora of playoff experience under his belt.

He is a well-rounded talent who can get the job done on both ends of the hardwood. He has a proven record of being a lock-down defender while having the knack for pulling up off a clutch three late in the game.

Embiid-Simmons-Lowry-Harris in Philly? 👀



Kawhi-PG-Lowry in LA?



Here are teams that could trade for Kyle Lowry. https://t.co/K7kyUSgrFs — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 25, 2021

Lowry staying back in Toronto with Fred Van Vleet's emergence is not going to serve any purpose. The NBA trade rumors are indicating Kyle could be on the move to the Philadelphia 76ers or the LA Clippers. His addition to these teams could send them over the top and help them when it matters the most — the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#2 PJ Tucker (Houston Rockets)

P.J. Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets

P.J Tucker is another big name still available on the trading block. NBA trade rumors have been in a frenzy with Tucker getting linked with multiple teams this campaign. Several teams are bidding for his '3 and D' talents with the Nets, the LA Clippers, and the Utah Jazz being the most prominent ones.

It's easy to see why teams, title-contending or playoff hopefuls would want the veteran in their lineup. Tucker has made a reputation for himself as an elite defender who can hit the three from his spot on the floor.

P.J Tucker and Eric Gordon made the perfect wing partners for James Harden and found relative success as a powerhouse in the West up until this season.

The Lakers are interested in acquiring PJ Tucker, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/P8sTUIPf9o — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) February 21, 2021

Harden's departure has impacted his game as he hasn't been able to perform at a high level since. However, this has nothing to do with his abilities and everything to do with motivation. Adding Tucker to a team with a championship pedigree could yield tremendous results. NBA trade rumors suggest Tucker is drawing interest from several title-contending teams ahead of the March 25th deadline.

#3 Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons)

Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons

Blake Griffin used to be one of the most athletically gifted power forwards in the association during his 'lob city' days with the LA Clippers. His time with the Detroit Pistons has seen a sharp decline in his stock as the 31-year-old is warming the bench at the moment, with his team looking for suitors interested in his services.

The world of sports admires a comeback story and Blake may still have enough left in the tank to make an impact on a title-contending team. His salary commitments owed by Detroit may be a hurdle, however, and the team might need to sweeten the pot with draft picks to part ways with the 6x NBA All-Star.

He is registering career-lows this season and this could cause some friction between possible trading partners.

Bleacher Report’s trade prediction for Blake Griffin:



Miami Heat receive: Blake Griffin and Wayne Ellington



Detroit Pistons receive: Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, Meyers Leonard and 2022 second-round pick (via PHI or DEN) pic.twitter.com/XjgiUcNtSW — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) February 22, 2021

Nevertheless, the former All-Star remains one of the most frequently mentioned names on NBA trade rumors with the deadline closing in. His landing spots maybe with teams like the LA Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks, or the Miami Heat.

#4 Victor Oladipo (Houston Rockets)

Victor Oladipo #7 of the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are at a crossroads this season and could yet witness more player movement before the trade deadline. In addition to PJ Tucker, Victor Oladipo is another star-caliber player who is drawing some interest from teams around the association.

After trading James Harden, Oladipo and the Houston Rockets embarked on an impressive winning streak but it all came crashing down when their star center, Christian Wood, succumbed to injury. The team has since slumped into a ten-game losing run and something's got to give.

Victor Oladipo may well find himself as a part of a deal that sends the 28-year-old to a side that can use his offensive talents. However, Oladipo does have some worrying concerns related to his durability as he is recovering from injuries.

"The Houston Rockets have lost eight in a row. There’s chatter starting to go around about whether Victor Oladipo will be back on the market."



- Brian Windhorst

(Via The Hoop Collective | h/t Hoops Hype) pic.twitter.com/n6DqcjXT4q — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 26, 2021

NBA trade rumors have linked Oladipo with the New York Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Miami Heat. The 2x All-Star still has the goods and could easily make an impact on several title-contending teams. He has mentioned the Miami Heat as a favored destination for him.

#5 LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio)

LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge is still one of the best in the craft as he continues to hit the mid-range J effectively. He has had a decorated career in his time in the NBA with selections to 5x All-NBA Teams paired with 7x All-Stars appearances.

The Spurs don't plan to give Aldridge a new contract and this makes his trade move more viable with the deadline closing in. San Antonio would ideally like to avoid a scenario where they lose him to free agency with nothing in return.

Is San Antonio going all-in on the youth movement? 🤔 There are rumblings that the Spurs are looking to trade their two stars - DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge.https://t.co/htV7O2b1ub — Spurs Nation (@SpursNationCP) February 26, 2021

There are plenty of teams that are interested in his services and the NBA trade rumors have mentioned his name with teams the likes of the LA Clippers, the Boston Celtics, and the Dallas Mavericks.