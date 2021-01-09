NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Players Brooklyn Nets can target before the trade deadline

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the contenders for winning the NBA Championship this season. With a healthy Kevin Durant and a determined Kyrie Irving returning to their duties, the morale in Brooklyn has reached an all-time high.

The Brooklyn Nets, who were previously called the New Jersey Nets, made it to the Finals twice under the leadership of Jason Kidd in 2002 and 2003 but were defeated by the LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, respectively. Fast forward to 2021, and they have the best chance of breaking their title drought with the superstar duo of Durant and Irving, both of who have won NBA titles before joining the Nets.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets potential targets ahead of the trade deadline

Winning a championship takes more than star players. Each team vying for a title needs role players to play their parts to perfection.

The Brooklyn Nets will need to make some moves before the March 25 trade deadline as they lost Spencer Dinwiddie to a torn ACL earlier in the season. Dinwiddie had the best year of his career last season, averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Another concern for the Brooklyn Nets is their lack of production from their front line. Outside of Jarrett Allen, who has picked up the slack on that front recently, the Nets don't have enough firepower to help them in the postseason.

Considering that this season could see many twists and turns due to the pandemic, teams need to have multiple backups who can step in when it counts the most.

On that note, let's take a look at five potential players that the Brooklyn Nets can trade for this season.

#1 Lou Williams

Lou Williams has been one of the best combo guards in the NBA for quite some time now. The veteran guard could be a good fit alongside Kyrie in the backcourt and has an impressive record of three Sixth-Man of the Year awards to his name.

Williams could be acquired in a deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie to the LA Clippers as it would be a win-win scenario for both sides. Lou has career averages of 14.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. He could light a spark for the Brooklyn Nets like Rajan Rondo did for the LA Lakers in their 2019-2020 NBA title run.

#2 Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose is a former league MVP (2010-11) in the regular season and can still provide teams with a flash of acrobatic moves to the rim. While Rose did not reach the pinnacle of his potential in the NBA, he still has lots to offer in his twilight years.

Rose is hungry for an NBA title and will play the role that his team requires from him to reach the summit. Take a moment to imagine a backcourt with him and Kyrie Irving blazing through the floor on a nightly basis. Detroit could trade for him if the Brooklyn Nets sweeten the pot with future draft picks and a role player that fits their needs.

#3 Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is a prime candidate for the Brooklyn Nets this season. The young NBA star is teeming with all-around talent that can support Durant and Irving on a nightly basis.

LaVine is averaging 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists in nine games this season. He is shooting 45 percent from the floor and 86 percent from the free-throw line.

LaVine is a former slam-dunk champion and brings an athletic skill set that can bolster the Nets lineup. That said, Chicago would only consider a trade if the Brooklyn Nets are willing to part with players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert for him.

#4 LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge is one of the best power forwards of his era. He left his former team, the Portland Trailblazers, to join the San Antonio Spurs with the hopes of winning a championship. Those plans did not pan out as Kawhi Leonard quit Gregg Popovich's corner and took his talents to the Toronto Raptors.

Aldridge continues to play exceptional basketball and could reign in his talents to help the Nets with more point production from the floor. He has the gift of a quick release and a high accuracy for making the shot with nothing but net. He would make an ideal front-line addition to the Brooklyn Nets lineup as they endeavor to win it all this season.

#5 Kevin Love

Kevin Love has proven his talent with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning their first franchise championship back in 2016. Their title run saw a historic come back from a 3-1 Finals deficit.

Love played a vital part in that team with his all-around game that contributed on both ends of the floor. Kevin can stretch the floor with his long-range shooting and can post up with the best of them. He is an ideal candidate for the Brooklyn Nets and would do wonders teaming up with his former companion in Kyrie Irving.