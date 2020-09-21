NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players the Dallas Mavericks should target this offseason 

The Dallas Mavericks, despite putting up a good fight, came up short against the LA Clippers in the first round. Since getting knocked out, the franchise has been the subject of countless NBA trade rumors, and justifiably so.

𝑾𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒏𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒈𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒃𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆... pic.twitter.com/HyYvzeI5d8 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) September 20, 2020

Despite the team being an incredibly impressive one, the holes present in the roster are undeniable and need to be filled if the Dallas Mavericks wish to have a deeper run in the postseason.

With this in mind, here are five players that the Dallas Mavericks must target this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder would be a perfect fit for the Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder would be a perfect fit for the Dallas Mavericks

Jae Crowder is a 30-year-old 6'6" shooting big man that can play as the small forward or even the power forward and is elite on the defensive end of the floor.

Despite an amazing run with the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Crowder is going to be a free agent this offseason.

The Dallas Mavericks have often looked lacking on the floor without Kristaps Porzingis, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

But, if they can bring in Jae Crowder, not only will they have a bench player who can be a reliable offensive option but they will also strengthen their defense dramatically whenever Porzingis is on the bench.

Advertisement

With how much depth and versatility Jae Crowder could potentially provide, signing him should be the number one priority for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Paul Millsap linked to the Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Paul Millsap has been linked to the Dallas Mavericks

A player quite similar to Jae Crowder, Paul Millsap is a 6'7" shooting big. Where they do differ, is also the reason Crowder is the slightly better option here.

While Millsap is the far superior three-point shooter, averaging a blazing hot 43.5% from behind the arc, as a defender, he is far inferior.

Despite that though, Paul Millsap is far from a liability on that end of the floor, sometimes even holding his own against some of the best players in the NBA.

Marcus Morris and Paul Millsap heated exchange 😳 pic.twitter.com/tyo22qv5ch — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2020

Even at 34, Millsap can contribute massively to the Dallas Mavericks, and the franchise could potentially go much deeper in the next postseason if his services are obtained.