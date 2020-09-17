NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players who could leave the LA Clippers this offseason

The LA Clippers were the talk of the town after they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have come under the gun after failing to meet the high expectations that were set on them. As uncertainty grows around the team's future, some NBA trade rumors are already making the rounds on how the Clippers can upgrade their roster for next year.

The Clippers led by 2 at the half in their eventual Game 7 loss.



Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined to score 5 points on 2-18 shooting in the 2nd half.



Leonard posted his worst field goal percentage in any half of his career in which he attempted at least 10 shots. pic.twitter.com/IkB2BYBurt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 16, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players likely to leave the LA Clippers this offseason

#5. Reggie Jackson

NBA Trade Rumors: Reggie Jackson will likely not be re-signed by the Clippers for next season.

Reggie Jackson signed a vet minimum 1-year contract last year and has now become a free agent. Despite shooting an impressive 41.3% from the 3, Reggie played only 17 games this regular season. He started in only 1 of the 13 LA Clippers' playoff games and hardly played any significant minutes.

Despite being a good shooter, he's a liability on the defensive end, and Doc Rivers doesn't trust him in important games. He will likely not be re-signed by the LA Clippers for next season.

#4. JaMyChal Green

NBA Trade Rumors: It might be hard for the LA Clippers to re-sign JaMyChal Green if he decides to opt out of his contract in the offseason

JaMyChal Green was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and has a player option to opt-out this offseason.

Advertisement

The LA Clippers spent a lot of money last year to put a good roaster around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and don't have a lot of cap space left. If Green decides to opt out of his contract in the offseason, it might be difficult for the LA Clippers to re-sign him.

#3. Landry Shamet

NBA Trade Rumors: The LA Clippers could use Landry Shamet as a trade asset

Despite being a good shooter, the 22-year-old wasn't utilized much in the 2019-20 NBA season. In Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets this week, Shamet played for only 3 minutes off the bench.

The LA Clippers don't have any draft pick for the next few years and Landry Shamet is one of the few guys who can be used as a trade asset. Given the potential around Shamet's future, some NBA trade rumors suggest that the LA Clippers might move him to get a veteran player who can help them to win next year.

#2. Ivica Zubac

NBA Trade Rumors: Ivica Zubac could be traded to a team that values him more

After being traded from the LA Lakers in 2019, Ivica Zubac has been the preferred starting center for the LA Clippers this year. Despite showing flashes of brilliance in a few games in the regular season, the Croatian averaged only around 18 minutes of playing time.

Surrounded by a team filled with experienced players in 'win-now' mode, the 23-year-old could be traded to a team that values him more in exchange for a veteran center.

#1. Montrezl Harrell

NBA Trade Rumors: Montrezl Harrell will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason

Aged 26, Montrezl Harrell had the best season of his career in 2019-20. He averaged 18.6 points per game and won the 'Sixth Man of the Year' award. He averaged over 27 minutes per game and was a key member of the LA Clippers' offense in the closing minutes.

Montrezl Harrell has won the NBA 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/eVpAPGhQWM — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) September 4, 2020

Given his size and the offensive skillset, there'll be a huge demand among other teams for Harrell. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and the LA Clippers might not have the cap space to compete with other teams in making him a good offer.

Also read: Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers: 5 player battles to watch out for in the Western Conference Finals | NBA Playoffs 2020