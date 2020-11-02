NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players the Toronto Raptors could target this off-season

Toronto Raptors, the 2019 NBA champions, fell short in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Boston Celtics. The Toronto Raptors lost one of their best scorers from the previous season, Kawhi Leonard, leading many to believe that the team would struggle. Ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season, several NBA Trade rumors have surrounded the Toronto Raptors as they look to strengthen its roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Toronto Raptors could make a trade for Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo

With one year left in his contract with the Indiana Pacers, Victor Oladipo is one of the most interesting names in the 2020 NBA free agency. Plagued with injury issues, Oladipo played only 19 games with the Pacers last year, averaging just 14 points, three assists and four rebounds per game.

Regardless of his below-par contributions last season, Oladipo is one of the best guards in the NBA when he is healthy.

The 28-year-old player could be perfect for the Toronto Raptors as he is a defensive-minded guard, which fits with Nick Nurse's game style. The Toronto Raptors have championship-winning experience too.

Despite losing Kawhi Leonard last season, the Toronto Raptors managed to stay alive till game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Oladipo could make them title contenders again and give them a chance to fight some of the strongest teams in the NBA.

Should the Toronto Raptors trade for Oladipo?? @Steve_A_Nixon tells you what he thinks! ⬇️https://t.co/t12O2Jjx2v — Raptors Rapture (@raptorsrapture) October 23, 2020

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: The Toronto Raptors could pursue Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson

With Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol likely to be traded away, many predict the addition of another bigman in the Toronto Raptors' roster.

Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, posted a record of 19-46 last season. With the Cavaliers looking to rebuild their team, Thompson, who has only one year left in his contract, could be the franchise's perfect trade asset.

The Canadian center has been putting up career-high numbers with 12.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Keeping Up With The Canadians 🇨🇦



Tristan Thompson | vs. @Raptors



18 POINTS

8 REBOUNDS

3 ASSISTS#BeTheFight | @cavs



Keeping Up With The Canadians is presented by @McDonaldsCanada. pic.twitter.com/zpNuJZ2YHF — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) December 17, 2019

The NBA has moved on from traditional big men like Thompson, but that doesn't mean that he cannot be an asset for a contending team like the Toronto Raptors.

Advertisement

With Finals and championship-playing experience while playing alongside LeBron James, the 28-year-old center has been efficient on the floor, converting 51.8% of his attempts last season, with most of his shots in the paint.

Thompson has shot a few threes too, which shows his willingness to adapt and develop a skill he previous lacked.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love on the trading block

Kevin Love

Kevin Love is another veteran player with the Cleveland Cavaliers who is up on the trading block. Love has been linked with NBA trade rumors galore as the Cavaliers look to trade him away this off-season.

Kevin Love, along with LeBron James, has been to four straight NBA finals, winning one of them; he was an All-Star in all those years as well. Love's numbers in Cleveland have been pretty consistent; he has been averaging 17.2 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

His addition to the Toronto Raptors roster could be interesting as Love and Pascal Siakam could switch between the SF and PF positions at will, as both are three-point shooting forwards who can stretch the floor.

NBA Trade Rumors: Rudy Gobert might be the missing piece for the Toronto Raptors to win another title

Rudy Gobert playing against the Boston Celtics

Advertisement

With Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka out of contracts, Rudy Gobert seems like the perfect fit for the Toronto Raptors.

Gobert has had four 'All-Defensive First-Team' selections and would complement the Toronto Raptors' roster perfectly. The Utah Jazz, the team he currently plays for, seem more interested in offering Donovan Mitchell the max contract instead of Gobert.

Donovan Mitchell will finalize a max contract with the Utah Jazz once free agency starts. pic.twitter.com/xdRrBrZTJu — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 2, 2020

Gobert's name has been the subject of many NBA trade rumors ever since the Utah Jazz expressed interest in offering Mitchell the max contract. That leaves the Frenchman looking for other options, and what better team to go to than last season's NBA champions who are looking for another run at the title?

NBA Trade Rumors: Nets Guard Joe Harris might be on the trade block

Joe Harris

Joe Harris is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. Harris, who converts 42.4% of his attempts from the three-point line, led the league in 3P% (47.4) last season.

Advertisement

Harris is a sniper from the three and is great at stretching the floor as well. With the Raptors ranking fifth in the league in three-point percentage, the franchise should look to add Harris to the team to improve their chances of winning another NBA title.

Harris has also been putting up career high rebounds and assists in Brooklyn. Considering the same, targeting one of the league’s best 3-point shooters is a must for the Raptors if they harbor championship-winning ambitions.