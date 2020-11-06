NBA Trade Rumors: 5 possible destinations for Rudy Gobert going into the 2020-21 season

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, has cemented his status in the league as an elite rim protector and defender. His yearly improvement has not gone unnoticed as many teams are looking for a player of his talent, as per the latest NBA Trade Rumors.

From averaging 2.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in his rookie year, to averaging 15 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in the 2019-20 NBA season, Rudy Gobert is one of NBA's finest turnaround stories.

However, his team, the Utah Jazz are on the verge of offering the max contract to their star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. According to NBA Trade Rumors, the Jazz cannot afford to offer Gobert the supermax contract that he is eligible for. Many believe that the contract negotiations will lead to Gobert's departure from Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell will finalize a max contract with the Utah Jazz once free agency starts. pic.twitter.com/xdRrBrZTJu — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 2, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 possible destinations for Rudy Gobert

Unsurprisingly, many teams in the NBA are looking to trade for Rudy Gobert. Let's look at 5 possible destinations for the Frenchman, as indicated by the latest NBA Trade Rumors.

#5 Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert

If you've been keeping up with the Golden State Warriors during the last decade, you would have noticed the lack of elite centers on the roster. All NBA Trade Rumors surrounding the Bay Area franchise have been hinting towards the acquisition of a center ever since DeMarcus Cousins signed with the LA Lakers last year.

Rudy Gobert's rim-protecting prowess would be a seamless fit alongside Draymond Green and the Frenchman would work well GSW's guards, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, in pick and roll situations.

#4 Dallas Mavericks

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks

After an impressive first season with the duo of Kristaps Porziņģis and Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks have cemented their place as one of the Western Conference's top teams. However, Poriziņģis isn't the rim protector they require and numerous NBA Trade Rumors predict the addition of a big man to the Dallas roster, which could possibly be Rudy Gobert.

Zach Lowe, Senior ESPN Writer, and Analyst mentioned that as per NBA Trade Rumors, the Dallas Mavericks could be a possible destination for Gobert.

"Several rival executives have pitched the Mavs as a trade destination for Rudy Gobert, who is eligible for a supermax. I get the thinking — a rim-running center to stabilize Dallas’ shaky defense…”

The European frontcourt of Luka Dončić, Kristaps Porziņģis and Rudy Gobert would be dominant. The move would instantly alleviate the concerns surrounding the Mavs' defense and give them a solid chance to contend with the top teams in the Western Conference. The latest NBA Trade Rumors suggest that the Mavs' want another star to complement Doncic.

#3 Boston Celtics

Rudy Gobert vs Boston Celtics

According to NBA Trade Rumors, the Boston Celtics have had an eye on Rudy Gobert's talents ever since the offseason began. The starting line-up lacks defense and rim protection, and the addition of Gobert would change that.

The Celtics are weighing the idea of trading for Jazz center Rudy Gobert, source tells me.



There’s belief within the Celtics organization that trading for a center this offseason is a priority. — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) October 29, 2020

The Boston Celtics starting center last season was Daniel Theis. The German was solid but Gobert, who has four All-Defensive First Team selections, is on a whole different level. The Celtics came up short in the 2020 NBA postseason with Theis at center. NBA Trade Rumors suggest that adding Gobert to their roster would instantly make the Celtics contenders for next year's NBA title.

#2 Los Angeles Clippers

Rudy Gobert vs Los Angeles Clippers

Montrezl Harrell enjoyed the best regular season of his career and won the 'Sixth Man of the Year' award in 2020 with the LA Clippers.

Buoyed by his recent success, NBA Trade Rumors anticipate that he could depart from Los Angeles in the upcoming free agency and possibly seek a role as a starter on another team.

The LA Clippers might find themselves looking for another big man, as their current centers, Ivica Zubac and Joakim Noah aren't what they require to make a Finals run.

Rudy Gobert fits this team's timeline of "win-now" perfectly. Gobert is 27 years old, in his prime, and has been posting career-high stats in the last few seasons. His addition to the LA Clippers roster may finally get them their first-ever Conference Finals appearance.

#1 Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors

Two of the Toronto Raptors' centers, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, are free agents and there are numerous NBA Trade Rumors indicating their departure from the Canadian team in the off-season. With the Eastern Conference becoming increasingly competitive, the Raptors front office is desperately looking for centers.

Nick Nurse, the Raptors' Head Coach, is a defensive genius and Gobert would blossom under him. A frontcourt of Pascal Siakam and Rudy Gobert would do wonders for the team and give them the ammunition they need to return to the NBA Finals.

With the 2020-21 NBA season expected to resume in December, keep an eye out for more NBA Trade Rumors centered around Gobert, who won back-back DPOY awards in 2017 and 2018.

