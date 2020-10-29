NBA Trade Rumors: A Zach LaVine-Buddy Hield swap might be on the cards as the Chicago Bulls look to draft another playmaker

The Chicago Bulls are heading towards a crucial offseason where they have to decide whether they want to add another star to help Zach LaVine or take the slower route and rebuild around their young core. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the NBA trade rumor that proposed moving LaVine to the Sacramento Kings.

NBA Trade Rumors: With the Chicago Bulls relying on younger guards, Zach LaVine might be on his way out

NBL Rd 15 - Illawarra v South East Melbourne

NBA writer Kevin O'Connor recently reported that the Chicago Bulls are targeting a lead playmaker in this year's NBA draft. Given that they already have Coby White, this has raised some speculation about Zach LaVine's future with the Bulls franchise.

Zach LaVine has been the Bull's best player and is the primary ball-handler on the team. However, if they can draft a player like LaMelo Ball, the Chicago Bulls might be looking at pairing up two young guards in LaMelo Ball and Coby White in the backcourt.

🚨New @BillSimmons Podcast on the 2020 NBA Draft, trade ideas, rumblings and more (52:45). Before that @CC_Sabathia joins Bill to discuss the Dodgers winning the World Series, the greatness of Mookie Betts, and the decision by the Rays to pull Blake Snell. https://t.co/IVGLRt8eQ0 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 28, 2020

On a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons talked about the NBA trade rumor of Zach LaVine's potential move to the Sacramento Kings. He said:

"Remember Sacramento tried to sign him (LaVine) to the restricted free agent offer. And they have Buddy Hield's contract. And that is going to be $24 million and he is unhappy and wants out."

He went on to propose a trade where the Chicago Bulls offer Zach LaVine in exchange for Buddy Hield and the Kings' No.12 draft pick. This will be an opportunity to add another young talent to their roster and give them an elite shooter in Hield.

NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings can make the most out of Buddy Hield's contract by landing LaVine

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

The recent rift between Buddy Hield and coach Luka Walton is no secret. Hield isn't happy coming off the bench for the Sacramento Kings, and NBA trade rumors suggest he wants out.

Buddy Hield has "soured" on Luke Walton and won't answer his calls, per @mr_jasonjones pic.twitter.com/leLUMGVN3x — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 2, 2020

Given that the Kings already have a talented roster around De'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic, adding a versatile athletic player like Zach LaVine might elevate their team and help them get back into playoff contention in the West.

