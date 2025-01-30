NBA Trade Rumors: Blockbuster 5-team deal that sends $48.7M star to Warriors, pairs De'Aaron Fox and Draymond Green on Spurs explained

De'Aaron Fox reportedly hitting the open market opens up significant opportunities for several blockbuster deals to close before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. He joins a couple of other stars, like Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine, who are likely on the move. There's widespread conjecture that Fox's potential exit will see multiple teams engage in one trade with several moving pieces.

It has been a common theme since the new CBA came into effect. Teams over the apron haven't been able to strike direct swap deals. Moreover, when more parties are involved, other teams get the chance to buy or sell as they demand. While the Spurs and Kings can engage in a direct deal for Fox, others might be interested in partaking in that transaction.

The most prominent teams who could be in contention to do that are the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. Both teams could present a few incentives to the Spurs and the Kings to let them get involved with another lottery team and make this a five-team trade that could shake up the NBA.

Why the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat?

The Golden State Warriors are reeling in 11th of the Western Conference standings and are reportedly open to upgrading the roster. They were out of contention in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes, but after the Miami Heat lowered their asking price, Golden State is reportedly back in the mix for the six-time NBA All-Start amid its slumping season.

With the Heat making it known their asking price is lower, their goal would be to recoup the best possible assets and dangling in a bigger trade with multiple teams could help them land such pieces. On the other hand, the Spurs and Kings would also receive fair compensation or solid players in the proposed trade idea below.

NBA Trade Rumors: Blockbuster 5-team deal - Jimmy Butler to Warriors, De'Aaron Fox and Draymond Green on Spurs

The two architects of this blockbuster five-team trade would be the San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings.

The Spurs and Kings would first engage in a trade that sends De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio in exchange for Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell, along with the 2025 and 2027 first-round picks and 2025 second-round pick. The draft compensation seems lower, but the Spurs are parting ways with rookie Castle, which would be a huge ask for them, compensating for the lack of picks.

The Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons would be involved next. The Warriors have been trying to maintain two timelines by keeping aging veterans and developing young players. It clearly hasn't worked. The Warriors faced their first conference semis exit under Steve Kerr since this process was fully in effect during the 2022-23 season.

They failed to make it out of the play-in tournament the following year. At this point, Golden State remains adamant about keeping young pieces and preserving picks. Another thing the Warriors could look to do is reduce their wage bill and add more impactful pieces.

One of the bold decisions the franchise must make is to move on from Draymond Green, their second-longest tenured player after Steph Curry. With Klay Thompson leaving last year, the Warriors seemingly are open to accepting that Steph Curry might be the only player who retires in a Golden State jersey.

Green contemplated moving in the 2023 free agency when the Memphis Grizzlies came knocking with an offer. Green ultimately signed a four-year $100 million contract with the Dubs. However, he's done little to justify his salary with the Warriors. It doesn't suggest that Green can't help a younger team around him with his defensive versatility and leadership.

One team that could benefit from his intangibles is Victor Wembanyama's Spurs. San Antonio got Chris Paul this past summer, but it still seemingly lacks that toughness. Green, one of the most renowned 'pests' in the NBA, could be a solid addition for them. He could further elevate their defense next to Wembanyama, who is already a perennial Defensive Player of the Year contender.

The Warriors would get draft compensation in return for him, allowing them to use their draft capital for Jimmy Butler. It also opens up the Warriors' shot at a Butler trade logistically. Butler is earning $48.7 million. So Green, because of his $24.1 million salary, must be moved in this potential trade.

Another moving piece would be Andrew Wiggins, who would go to the Heat in this deal to make the salaries work. To maintain cap flexibility after adding Green, the Spurs can involve Keldon Johnson's $19.0 million salary in the deal and send him to another team instead of the Kings, who may not be as interested in acquiring him for salary purposes.

Their frontcourt is also stacked with DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis. So the next step in this trade would be for the Warriors to trade Green to the Spurs and Wiggins to the Heat for Jimmy Butler, 2025 first from the Spurs (via Chicago) and a 2026 second from the Spurs (via Utah).

The Warriors would send their 2025 first-round pick to the Heat. Miami, meanwhile, would be the team to acquire Johnson, a young frontcourt addition, who it can accommodate because of the space created after moving Butler. The Heat would have to offer the Spurs a second-round pick (via Lakers), which they can re-route to the Kings as added draft compensation for Fox.

Meanwhile, the Warriors get the luxury of spending a second-round pick after acquiring one from the Spurs for Green. The Dubs can dangle that with Gary Payton II's $9.1 million and Lindy Waters III's $2.1 million expiring deals in a salary dump move. The Pistons would be the fifth team in this scenario as they can absorb Payton and Waters' $11.2 million contracts.

Here's how the final trade proposal looks in the blockbuster five-team deal:

Why this trade works for every team

The Kings acquire two solid young pieces and a haul of two unprotected firsts and two second-round picks for Fox.

The Spurs add Wembanyama's first co-star with a key defensive stalwart like Green with championship pedigree.

The Warriors add Butler and free up $12.9 million as salary cap relief while retaining two picks they would spend for Butler and the salary dump moves for Payton and Waters.

Moving on from Green and Wiggins' salaries gives them more wiggle room in free agency to surround Butler and Curry with a solid supporting cast.

The Heat, meanwhile, add two two-way frontcourt players who match their core's timelines. Miami can also move them in a bigger move with three years each left on Wiggins and Johnson's deals.

The Pistons add to their draft capital rentals.

