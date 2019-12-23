NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics among the teams that could trade for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond could exit the Pistons ahead of the trade deadline

What's the rumor?

The Detroit Pistons have made an underwhelming 11-19 start to the season, and there is growing speculation that the front office may look to offload a number of its top stars ahead of the trade deadline. Among those being linked with an exit is Andre Drummond, and The Detroit News is reporting that the Boston Celtics are among the teams that could move for the center:

Pursuing a trade before the deadline seems likely but the sticking point would be what potential value they could extract from a team. The Dallas Mavericks have been mentioned as an option and other potential contenders, such as the Portland Trail Blazers or Boston Celtics, could be possibilities.

In case you didn't know...

Drummond was selected ninth overall by the Pistons back in the 2012 NBA Draft, and the New York native has been a starter since his sophomore year. Over his eight seasons with the team, Drummond has appeared in more than 550 regular-season games, and he has led the league in rebounds in three of the past four seasons.

Through 28 appearances so far this season, Drummond is also averaging career highs in points (17.7) and rebounds (16.4), although the 26-year-old has stated his intention to opt-out of the final year of his contract this summer in order to test his value in free agency.

The heart of the matter

The Pistons are facing an uphill task to qualify for the 2019 playoffs, and it makes sense for the team to offload Drummond in the coming weeks if they have no intention of offering him the max-deal that he wants. However, opposing teams such as the Celtics won't be willing to give up a huge amount for an expiring big with no perimeter shot - and any potential deal could depend on Detroit's willingness to take little in return for the two-time All-Star.

What's next?

After losing four consecutive games, the Pistons will be looking to get back to winning ways on Monday night when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

