NBA trade Rumors: Boston Celtics might be interested in acquiring Carmelo Anthony as Gallinari suffers a major injury

Veteran forward Carmelo Anthony has been connected to the Boston Celtics after recent news that Boston forward Danilo Gallinari has torn his ACL. The Celtics had one of the most impressive offseasons in the NBA this summer, adding both Gallinari and veteran Malcolm Brogdon to give them additional depth.

The recent news of the ACL tear for Gallinari has suddenly stripped the Celtics of their depth. Gallinari was brought in to be an offensive sparkplug off the bench, something they have desperately needed in recent years.

With reports that Gallinari could be out for six to 12 months, rumors have tied the Celtics and Anthony, the veteran forward, together.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania After receiving further evaluation, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per sources. This is the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013. After receiving further evaluation, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per sources. This is the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013. The Celtics and Gallinari worked together this week on a complete, thorough analysis following the knee injury on Saturday during FIBA play for Italy. The typical ACL recovery time ranges from 6-to-12 months. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… The Celtics and Gallinari worked together this week on a complete, thorough analysis following the knee injury on Saturday during FIBA play for Italy. The typical ACL recovery time ranges from 6-to-12 months. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Anthony is looking for his next opportunity in the league after spending the 2021-22 season with the LA Lakers. Last season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1%, including 37.5% from 3-point range. Carmelo also played an average of 26.0 minutes per game, demonstrating that he can still be effective in limited minutes.

Timeout Hoops @TimeOutHoops_ Celtics rumored to have interest in Carmelo Anthony with Gallinari out Celtics rumored to have interest in Carmelo Anthony with Gallinari out https://t.co/8ZtKSixILN

Could Boston Celtics look to add Carmelo Anthony?

On paper, it looks as if the potential pairing of Carmelo Anthony and the Boston Celtics could make plenty of sense. While Carmelo will be turning 39 in late October, he's still shown the ability to be a serviceable piece off the bench in limited minutes.

Boston could look to move forward with its roster and shift some minutes after the extended loss of Gallinari. If Boston looks to go another route, giving a veteran like Carmelo an opportunity wouldn't be the worst idea.

The Celtics should be motivated to bounce back after a disappointing performance in last year's NBA Finals.

Anthony continues to wait patiently to find his next team, and he's been linked with the Celtics and Knicks.

For now, it appears the Celtics will regroup and see if there are any potential moves to be made.

In the last three years, Anthony has averaged 14.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.0%, including 38.9% from 3-point range. Anthony, the No. 3 pick in the 2003 draft after leading Syracuse to the NCAA title in his lone collegiate season, is a 10-time All-Star. He was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team last season.

Time will tell if Carmelo will get another shot at being part of a rotation for the 2022-23 season.

