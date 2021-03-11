NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics willing to part ways with multiple first-round picks in order to land Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant

The NBA trade rumors has been buzzing about Detroit Pistons' forward Jerami Grant. Grant has been exceptional this season. He is averaging 23 points per game compared to just 12 points per game last season.

Grant has also doubled his shot attempts and shots made while maintaining his numbers on the defensive side of the floor. He is also shooting nearly 89% from the free-throw line; his career average before joining the Detroit Pistons was 67%. Jerami Grant's sudden improvement has caught a lot of attention and many believe he is the frontrunner for the 'Most Improved Player' award.

43 points now for Jerami Grant



An incredible stretch of basketball by Grant this season. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 18, 2021

The Detroit Pistons have officially entered a rebuilding phase. They recently agreed to buy out Blake Griffin's contract a few days ago. Given the fact that the team is looking to rebuild, Grant's sudden ascent comes as a boon for them as he is the ideal trade asset for whom they can get a host of picks in return. According to NBA trade rumors, one of the teams very interested in Grant is the Boston Celtics.

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics reportedly offered multiple first-round picks to the Detroit Pistons for Jerami Grant

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons

The Boston Celtics certainly lack pieces on their roster. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are sharing the load of the team's scoring and defense, and adding another defensive wing might do wonders for the team.

Shams: Detroit’s Jerami Grant a ‘top trade target’ for Boston Celtics https://t.co/dtjFwOUVgC — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) March 4, 2021

James Edwards III of The Athletic recently joined the A-List podcast to discuss Jerami Grant's situation and the Boston Celtics' likely pursuit of him.

“I believe the Celtics have offered multiple first for him (Grant)...I don’t know what multiple means. It could be two. It could be three...We were just on a zoom with Troy Weaver the Pistons [GM], and he basically said there are guys who are going to be here for awhile but no one is untouchable...Boston seems like a team that is very, very, very desperate to get him."

The trade deadline is March 25th and several teams are in the market to improve their rosters. There are many gaps in the Boston Celtics' lineup and Jerami Grant could fill them. He would provide consistent scoring and also be a beast on defense.

Given that the Boston Celtics have started tanking in the Eastern Conference standings and are reportedly desperate for trades, we should keep an eye out for Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

