NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics continue to monitor Harrison Barnes' situation as 25th March deadline approaches  

The Boston Celtics have reportedly developed their ambitions to sign the Kings' forward Harrison Barnes if the latest NBA trade rumors are anything to go by. Last week the Celtics reportedly set their sights on the forward as their primary target and they seem to be following up on it now.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated was the latest to throw light on this NBA trade rumor as he mentioned that the C's are very much active in their pursuit of Harrison Barnes.

The Boston Celtics have been on the hunt for a forward to bolster their frontcourt this season. After several NBA trade rumors linking them to some of the top stars in the market, they are now looking at all kinds of options, and Harrison Barnes happens to be the latest star they seem to be going after.

Harrison Barnes fits the description well for the Boston Celtics' needs as they aim to add firepower to their squad ahead of trade deadline day. They have been far too reliant on the likes of Jaylen Brown, Jason Taytum and Kemba Walker to produce results for them, which has led them to be so active in this year's trade market.

“A lot of Boston’s problems are pretty easy to explain. They lost a few good players. And they replaced them with guys who are not as good.”



- A rival executive on the Celtics https://t.co/aFANkNQGW0 pic.twitter.com/byo2wCOjgF — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 9, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics targeting Harrison Barnes

Sacramento Kings' #40 Harrison Barnes in action

Harrison Barnes is averaging 16.7 points on 49.2 percent shooting while hitting 39.2 percent of his 3-pointers, which could be of great help to them in the second half of the campaign. Barnes is currently on a 3-year $20 million deal per year.

However, the Kings are known to be an unpredictable side, and it remains to be seen what their asking price will be. The Boston Celtics will likely have to offer a young star like Langford and a few draft picks to secure Harrison Barnes' services.

The Kings have shifted to seller mode.



The Celtics' $28.5 million trade exception – acquired in the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade – opens the door for Kings' small forward Harrison Barnes.



The latest trade talk around the NBA from @sam_amick: https://t.co/rOmRPApBK7 pic.twitter.com/f616Rof4jE — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 10, 2021

Bringing Harrison Barnes on board would be a great deal for the Boston Celtics as they are in dire need of some consistent performers, wing depth, and scoring options.

If they can secure a cheap deal, Barnes could easily be on their roster before trade deadline day. But they will have to act quickly, as other teams are also showing active interest.

The Kings have also been struggling lately, so it remains to be seen whether they are willing to part ways with an experienced star like Harrison Barnes.