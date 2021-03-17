NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal expected to stay with Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans ready to move Eric Bledsoe

The Washington Wizards’ poor form this season, coinciding with Bradley Beal’s heroics have led to his name regularly coming up as part of the NBA Trade Rumors.

Initially, the Washington Wizards had indicated that they would be open to a move if their 3-time All-Star demands one. After weeks of speculation and multiple NBA teams' reported interest, it now seems as if Beal will stay put, for the time being.

The same is not true for the New Orleans Pelican’s starting point-guard Eric Bledsoe. The 31-year-old has started all but two matches for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He can be a smart option for mid-tier teams looking for a point-guard, or elite teams who are in need of more depth for the position.

The Wizards are not engaging with teams who call about Bradley Beal, and Beal has not asked for a trade.



Heading into this deadline, teams don’t expect Washington to consider parting with their All-Star.



Sources tell @FredKatz & @davidaldridgedc: https://t.co/nDy5eIXhqY pic.twitter.com/GTvAVFByrZ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards not fielding calls for All-Star Bradley Beal

Considering Bradley Beal’s consistent heroics this season, it is little surprise that his name has come up repeatedly over the past few weeks. Various NBA teams have shown interest, although it now seems as if Beal is staying with the Wizards at least until the end of the season.

Bradley Beal has 1,130 points in 35 games.



Since the NBA-ABA merger, the only other players to score 1,100 points in the first 35 games of a season are

￭ James Harden

￭ Kobe Bryant

￭ Allen Iverson

￭ Michael Jordan

￭ George Gervin

￭ Adrian Dantleypic.twitter.com/IuFJBGALci — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 16, 2021

Fred Katz of The Athletic recently reported that the Washington Wizards have seen no change in their position with respect to Bradley Beal. The 27-year old has not asked to be traded, leading to the Washington Wizards’ refusal to engage with other teams over a possible trade.

This should, for the time being, bring an end to speculation, with Bradley Beal crucial to any playoff bid that the Wizards end up mustering during the second half of the season.

Pelicans’ Eric Bledsoe said to be “very available” ahead of trade deadline. https://t.co/DFtxHJ5pxg pic.twitter.com/vFL7DAorb6 — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) March 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans’ Eric Bledsoe available for trade

Eric Bledsoe has averaged 11.8 points and 3.9 assists per game, and is an able shooter who can play a variety of roles. Several NBA teams were rumored to be interested for a while, although talk has died down over the last few weeks.

Eric Bledsoe in action for the New Orleans Pelicans

Now, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Eric Bledsoe is still very much available for a trade, although teams might be reluctant owing to his hefty salary. Bledsoe is going to earn $18.1 million in the upcoming season, and has a team option in his contract for the 2022-23 season.