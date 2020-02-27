NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers among the teams that could trade for Aaron Gordon this summer

Aaron Gordon has spent his entire career to date with the Orlando Magic

What's the rumor?

The 2019-20 season still has a ways to go, although teams around the NBA are already planning for next season. With the free-agent class of 2020 not particularly brimming with quality, teams will need to turn towards trades to upgrade their respective rosters and Ian Begley of SNY.tv believes that the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers are among the teams that could consider moving for Orlando's Aaron Gordon:

If Brooklyn has interest in trading for Gordon this summer, the club will probably have significant competition. The Pacers are among the teams that had a degree of interest in pursuing a deal for Gordon before the deadline, per SNY sources.

In case you didn't know..

Following an excellent year at Arizona, the Orlando Magic selected Gordon with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. Gordon averaged just 5.2 points in 17 minutes during his rookie season, but improved rapidly over the next two years and finished the 2017-18 campaign with averages of 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

However, since signing a four-year, $84 million contract extension in July 2018, Gordon's development has stalled, and his fit alongside Jonathan Isaac has been questioned. Over 52 appearances this season, the 24-year-old has averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 32.6 minutes.

The heart of the matter

For a long-time, it appeared that Gordon was the future of the Magic franchise, although his shooting remains an issue, and at 24, it is doubtful that he will live up to his early promise. Due to this, a trade could suit both Gordon and Orlando, and it would be interesting to see what sort of impact the California native would have as a third option on a team such as the Nets.

What's next?

The Orlando Magic will continue their push for the playoffs as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.