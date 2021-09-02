NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets offering a first-round pick to move DeAndre Jordan's contract

Multiple sources told HoopsHype that the Brooklyn Nets have offered DeAndre Jordan and a first-round pick swap in trade talks. The situation involving DJ and the Brooklyn Nets seems to be an evolving one, with the bottom line being that the veteran center wants a departure and is open to all suitors.

DeAndre Jordan's career numbers stand at 9.4 points, 10.6 rebound and 1.6 blocks per game. Through his 14-season long career - most of which was spent with the Los Angles Clippers - DeAndre Jordan has garnered the reputation of being a dominant rim crasher who can monopolize the paint at times.

How DeAndre Jordan can help teams not named Brooklyn Nets

Jordan's free-throw shooting is one area that needs more work.

It is fairly apparent that the 6-foot-11 center is way past his prime, but he can reliably crash the boards on a nightly basis, if that's what a team is looking for. DeAndre Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in his most recent season with the Brooklyn Nets.

His highlight dunks have been posters that will live on and be cherished in NBA vaults for years to come. Not only can he clean up the boards night in and night out, he is also a constant lob threat in the paint, as he proved time and again with the Brooklyn Nets as well.

He was one of the pivotal pieces in the the Clippers' 'Lob City' era, and continues to manhandle the paint just as dominantly.

So many nasty dunks 😤

HBD DeAndre Jordan pic.twitter.com/ldN0ywGKqy — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 22, 2021

At age 32, DeAndre Jordan's superhuman athleticism is bound to is bound to go away slowly, but teams can surely draw a couple more good seasons out of him if they plan tactically.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers can use him to add that last mile strength, pace and power to their already stacked roster. If a front office and coach are capable pf leveraging his paint skills and manage to mask his abysmal free-thowing, DeAndre Jordan can be a great steal this offseason.

Edited by S Chowdhury