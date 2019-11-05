NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers GM Koby Altman offers major update on Kevin Love's future

Kevin Love could be set to remain with the Cavaliers despite ongoing trade speculation

What's the rumor?

Kevin Love has been among the notable names linked with a trade during the opening weeks of the new season, and Bradley Beal's decision to sign a new contract with the Washington Wizards has further elevated Love's potential value to a contending team on the trade market.

Nevertheless, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com is reporting that Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman has no intention of trading Love this season:

I don’t know how you replace a player that caliber. He’s been great and meaningful to our guys. We are a much better team with him on the floor. The city has embraced him, he’s embraced the city and so it would be really, really tough to move on from him. No interest at all in dealing Love.

In case you didn't know...

After spending six years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Love was traded to the Cavs back in 2014. Following his move, Love immediately became a vital part of a team that made four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, and he appeared 20 times during Cleveland's title-winning postseason run in 2016.

Following the departure of LeBron James last summer, Love opted to sign a new four-year contract extension, although injuries restricted him to just 22 regular-season appearances. Nevertheless, Love has returned to health this season and has averaged 19.2 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists through six appearances.

The heart of the matter

After finishing last season with a 19-63 record, the Cavs have lost four of its opening six games and a playoff spot once again looks unlikely. Love, however, has stated his desire to remain with the Cavs, and with the organization also wanting to keep hold of him, the prospects of a mid-season trade appear unlikely.

What's next?

Following Sunday's heavy defeat to the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland will be looking to get back to winning ways as they host the Boston Celtics tomorrow night.