NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul unlikely to be traded by Oklahoma City Thunder anytime soon

Chris Paul has spent the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets

Chris Paul has yet to play a game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, although rival executives believe that general manager Sam Presti is already looking to offload the former All-Star. However, according to Chad Smith of Basketball Insiders, the Thunder will find it difficult to trade Paul anytime soon:

While the future Hall of Famer may be better off somewhere else, it won’t happen anytime soon. The biggest hurdle with any potential deal is that players that were signed this offseason cannot be moved until December 15. Clearly Paul’s contract is counterproductive to the Thunder’s rebuild in the long run.

Paul entered the NBA back in 2005, and the Wake Forest product has been among the NBA's best point guards over the past decade. Following a lengthy spell with the Los Angeles Clippers, CP3 headed to the Houston Rockets in 2017, and following a successful first season, he signed a new four-year, $160 million extension with the franchise.

However, Paul struggled for form in his second season in Houston and reportedly fell out with his backcourt partner James Harden. The 34-year-old was eventually traded to the Thunder this summer, with Russell Westbrook heading in the opposite direction.

Paul is still among the NBA's best point guards, although the Thunder want to start the new season with the recently acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at point guard. Nevertheless, with three years left to run on his contract, Paul will be difficult to trade, and an exit could ultimately depend on a buyout.

The Thunder will begin the 19-20 NBA season with a road contest against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 23, before hosting the Washington Wizards on Oct. 25.