NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers among six teams tracking D’Angelo Russell

Brooklyn Nets Media Day

What's the rumour?

Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell is being linked with a trade away from the team before the February trade deadline.

In case you didn't know...

D'Angelo Russell played one season of college basketball for Ohio State University before being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft. Russell was a regular in the starting lineup during his two seasons in Los Angeles, although in 2017, he was surprisingly traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and the rights to Kyle Kuzma.

After an injury-hit first season in Brooklyn, Russell has been the team's best player during the 18/19 campaign, averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. He has also been instrumental in the Nets' recent run, as the team has picked up 7 wins in 10 games to put themselves back into playoff contention.

The heart of the matter

Russell is still just 22, and has a qualifying offer in his contract for the 19/20 season. The Nets were initially willing to let the guard leave at the end of the season, although the franchise is believed to have since changed their stance, due to his recent resurgence. Ultimately, Russell will attract a lot of interest, but the Nets may look to keep him for another season.

SBNation is reporting that the Cleveland Cavaliers are among six teams that have instructed scouts to monitor the performances of the Nets guard:

'Five scouts were in town on the night Russell played one of his best games of the season: two representatives from the Cavaliers, and one each from Sacramento, Minnesota, and Charlotte. A sixth from Denver was supposed to show, but did not sit in their seat.'

What's next?

The Brooklyn Nets will look to return to winning ways when they face the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night.

