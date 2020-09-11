NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks planning to target Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo this offseason

The Indiana Pacers had another underwhelming outing in the NBA playoffs this year. The got knocked out of the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat. After their exit from the Orlando bubble, NBA trade rumors surrounding Victor Oladipo's situation have hit the internet.

NBA Trade Rumors: Indiana Pacers President sheds light on Victor Oladipo's situation

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Four

Victor Oladipo has been a talismanic presence for the Indiana Pacers in the last three seasons. Acquired in the blockbuster trade of Paul George going to OKC Thunder, Oladipo turned out to be a brilliant acquisition for the Pacers. But despite's Oladipo's talent, the Pacers have not been able to get past the first-round barrier in the playoffs.

According to NBA trade rumors, Dallas Mavericks are exploring the possibility of getting Victor Oladipo in the offseason. The Mavericks already have two superstars in Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic, and adding Oladipo will make them legitimate NBA championship contenders.

The two-time All-Star is entering the final year of his deal and multiple NBA trade rumors suggest that he will be on the move.

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Three

However, Indiana Pacers President Kevin Pritchard believes that Oladipo will stay and the organization will make sure he has the right players around him.

"Victor and I have a good dialogue. I'm not really worried about that right now," he said. "I'm just focused on making sure I get my knee right, get fully strong, get my health where it needs to be. I'll worry about all that when the time comes."

He continued -

"I'm hopeful that we can create an environment that he feels good about, that he feels like he can win," Pritchard said. "He's been pretty consistent in saying the most important for him is that he can win. I believe we can have a team that can do some good things in the playoffs."

Pritchard also added that the Pacers won't make a hasty decision on Oladipo, and will allow the two-way guard to take a call on his future. As the NBA offseason approaches, it's looking likelier that Oladipo wont stay in Indiana or even in the Eastern Conference.

