NBA Trade Rumors: Deal that Golden State Warriors can offer Philadelphia 76ers to land Joel Embiid

A quick exit for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs has caused the franchise to stir things up. They've already fired Brett Brown and the search for a new head coach is underway. Now it's still too early to believe that Philly will give up on the duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but NBA trade rumors for both players have surfaced in recent days. Embiid has been linked with a move to the Golden State Warriors and it makes perfect sense.

NEWS



Brett Brown has been relieved of his head coaching duties.



📄: https://t.co/bNKQXcQxXn — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 24, 2020

For the Warriors, the one spot that they haven't really addressed in recent years is that of the center. That's exactly the reason why a move for Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid will give them the star power and the versatility to be championship favorites once more.

NBA Trade Rumors: What can Golden State Warriors offer for Joel Embiid?

Golden State Warriors could once again boast of four stars

Any move for Joel Embiid has to involve Golden State Warriors' second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. In addition, Andrew Wiggins also forms a part of the package to match salaries. But that's not enough to convince the Philadelphia 76ers to part with the Cameroonian. So what else can be offered?

Number TWO!



The Warriors will have the second pick in the NBA Draft



2020 Lottery, presented by @Chase pic.twitter.com/XkHj5gsfLO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2020

Depending on what route Philly wants to go, Golden State Warriors can offer either just Kevon Looney and additional draft picks or both Looney and Eric Paschall. The Philadelphia 76ers will have to send the 21st overall pick the other way to make the deal work.

What's in it for Philadelphia 76ers?

Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers won't be too keen to part ways with Joel Embiid but in case the player turns restless, they'll have no option but to maximize the returns. In Wiggins, the Sixers get a volume scorer who can juggle between the 2 and the 3 depending on the coach's plans. Kevon Looney is a young center with good upside and on an expiring contract.

Beyond that, they will be able to draft either Anthony Edwards or Lamelo Ball depending on who's available on the board. They could also trade the pick to a team that wants to move up the draft such as the New York Knicks and ask them to take on the bad contract of Al Horford in return.

The Golden State Warriors are unlikely to part with Eric Paschall so the Philadelphia 76ers can also ask for the 2021 first-round pick that the former will receive from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If Joel Embiid does decide to force his hand, the Philadelphia 76ers would enjoy the most flexibility with the Golden State Warriors. The latter has a variety of deals to offer as mentioned earlier, allowing Philly more freedom if they need to reconstruct their roster this offseason.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Brooklyn Nets star to force a move?