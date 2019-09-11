NBA Trade Rumors: Dennis Schroder's future with the Oklahoma City remains in doubt

Dennis Schroder spent the 18-19 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder

What's the rumor?

Dennis Schroder impressed at the World Cup despite Germany's struggles, although Erik Horne of The Oklahoman believes the point guard's future with the Oklahoma City Thunder is still in doubt.

Schroder has two years at $15.5 million per year left on his contract and can help a team at point guard. With the Thunder in the very early stages of a franchise rebuild, Schroder’s future in Oklahoma City, like many players outside of Gilgeous-Alexander on the roster, is in doubt.

In case you didn't know...

Dennis Schroder was drafted in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks and went on to establish himself as a starter during his five seasons with the team. However, the point guard was traded to the OKC Thunder ahead of the 18-19 season as part of the trade for Carmelo Anthony.

During his first season with the Thunder, Schroder served as backup to Russell Westbrook and impressed as he averaged 15.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game. The 25-year-old still has two-year's and $31 million remaining on his deal.

The heart of the matter

Schroder was excellent from the bench for the Thunder last season, although the team wants to run with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at point guard. With Chris Paul also on the roster, Schroder's opportunities are likely to be limited, and it is doubtful that the German will be afforded similar minutes to the 18-19 campaign.

Due to this, the former Hawks man is unlikely to be with the franchise at the trade deadline, and Schroder would be a good pick up for a team such as the Charlotte Hornets.

What's next?

The Thunder will begin the 19-20 NBA season with a road contest against the Utah Jazz on October 23rd, before hosting the Washington Wizards on October 25th.