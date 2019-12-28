NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat among the teams interested in Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday has been among the New Orleans Pelicans' best performers over the past two seasons

The New Orleans Pelicans have made a worse than expected 9-23 start to the season, and with any chance of making the playoffs fading, the team may make changes ahead of the trade deadline. While Jrue Holiday is among the players that the team is believed to be eager to retain, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat could emerge as potential suitors:

Holiday could become the target of trade talks throughout the NBA, with teams such as Denver and Miami believed to be possible destinations. Holiday has embraced the leadership position this season, but he wants to compete at the age of 29 with free agency looming for him in 2021

After spending his first four years in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, Holiday was traded to the Pelicans during the 2013 offseason as part of the deal for Nerlens Noel. Since heading to New Orleans, Holiday has established himself as a vital player for the Pelicans and has been a borderline All-Star over the past two seasons. The 29-year-old has also played well this season despite his team's struggles, averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per contest.

At 29, Holiday is still young enough to play a part in New Orleans' future, and the team will be hesitant to lose their star point guard. Nevertheless, Holiday has just 18 months remaining on his existing contract - and the Heat or Nuggets could force the Pelicans' hand if they offer a substantial trade package ahead of the deadline.

Holiday and the Pelicans are back in action on Saturday evening as they take on the Indiana Pacers.