NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets inquire about Orlando Magic’s Terrence Ross

Multiple teams have shown interest in NBA veteran Terrence Ross, leading to his name regularly coming up as part of the NBA Trade Rumors in recent weeks. The Orlando Magic shooting guard/small forward has been instrumental off the bench in the 2020-21 NBA season thus far. He is one of the several Orlando Magic stars that are attracting interest.

Terrence Ross will earn around $13.5 million this year and is under contract for two more seasons. In recent weeks, several NBA teams have been rumored to be interested in him, with the likes of LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers regularly mentioned. However, it has now been reported that the Denver Nuggets have made an inquiry, and are looking to negotiate a move as the 25th March deadline nears.

The Denver Nuggets have inquired about Terrence Ross, per @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/7sPSOncl8M — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 8, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets want Gary Harris to be part of the trade

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor has reported that the Denver Nuggets have made an initial inquiry about Terrence Ross. According to rumors, the Denver Nuggets want Gary Harris to be a prominent part of the trade.

Terrence Ross is one of the favorites for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

Harris will be a younger, like-to-like replacement, although Ross has shown consistency this season, and is having the best scoring form of his career. Moreover, Gary Harris is currently making his return from a thigh injury and has featured in a single NBA game in the past month.

He might not be as prolific a scorer as Terrence Ross but has proven himself as one of the Denver Nuggets’ best defenders. Terrence Ross, on the other hand, has been highly useful off the bench and is averaging 15.5 points per game. He has been defensively useful as well and is averaging 1.1 steals and .5 blocks per game.

Midway Season 6th Man of the Year Ladder:



1. Jordan Clarkson

2. Terrence Ross

3. Chris Boucher

4. Carmelo Anthony

5. Montrezl Harrell

6. Thaddeus Young — bucks.stan (@GreakoF) March 3, 2021

The Denver Nuggets are currently 6th in the NBA Western Conference and have struggled in the past few weeks due to a number of injuries. The addition of Terrence Ross should help the likes of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who are often left with too much to do. Ross is a reliable scorer who can step up in the absence of other players and can be counted upon to produce consistent points off the bench.