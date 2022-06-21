NBA Trade Rumors Detroit Pistons looking towards former Celtics and Lakers guard as solution to their backcourt troubles

The Detroit Pistons are long past their glory days, having won their last championship in 2004 against the LA Lakers. Back then, the roster consisted of players like Chauncey Billups, Hubert Davis, Rasheed Wallace and current Lakers coach – Darvin Ham.

Fast forward almost two decades, and the Pistons have struggled. They find themselves at the bottom of the league with regularity. In the 2021-22 season, the young roster finished 14th in the East after winning just 23 games.

Although glory cannot automatically be earned next season, the Detroit Pistons will need to continue building around Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey. The Pistons reportedly want to first focus on backcourt support and are showing interest in Dennis Schroder.

Dennis Schroder started his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks and followed it up with two seasons on the OKC Thunder.

During the 2020-21 season, Dennis Schroder was brought on to play alongside LeBron James for the LA Lakers – a stint that was not ideal. Schroder then played for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season until he was traded to the Houston Rockets before the All-Star break.

The Detroit Pistons will likely benefit from the addition of an experienced player like Schroder to a reasonably young roster. Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey showed signs of superstar potential on multiple occasions during the previous season, giving the organization confidence for the near future.

Cade Cunningham averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists in his rookie season, having played in 64 games. Saddiq Bey, on the other hand, played in all 82 games, averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Dennis Schroder has had a tumultuous career so far and is probably recognized the most for his time with the Thunder. Given a similar role at his next destination, Schroder could be a useful addition to quite a few teams.

The Phoenix Suns are one such team that could use an experienced backup point guard.

Will Detroit Pistons’ Jerami Grant be given an extension?

Jerami Grant has been one of the best players for the Detroit Pistons this season, averaging 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. However, he played in only 47 games. His season was shortened due to a strained calf muscle, and he has had injury trouble in the past as well.

Over the years, Grant has shown steady improvement, even drawing interest from a lot of championship caliber teams. He is eligible for an extension with the Pistons, with just one year left on the three-year $60 million deal he signed in 2020.

However, the Pistons need to make a decision keeping in mind their current roster, their 2022 draft pick and the future of the organization. Although Grant has shown progress, the Pistons wouldn’t look away from a deal that would significantly improve their roster.

